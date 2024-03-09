Alex Jones Unleashes a Scathing Attack on Donald Trump's Boast, "Good News Is People Are Awake"

As President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address Thursday, Donald Trump, the former President, was watching attentively, providing live commentary on his Truth Social platform. Trump wasn't shy about slamming Biden's claims and offering his fact-checks. One particular point of contention for Trump was Biden's assertion that the "pandemic no longer controls our lives" and that vaccines, which Trump helped roll out, are now aiding in the fight against cancer.

Trump wasted no time in taking credit, declaring, "YOU’RE WELCOME, JOE," while highlighting the speed of vaccine approval under his administration compared to hypothetical scenarios.

“The Pandemic no longer controls our lives. The Vaccines that saved us from COVID are now being used to help beat Cancer – Turning setback into comeback!” YOU’RE WELCOME, JOE, NINE MONTH APPROVAL TIME VS. 12 YEARS THAT IT WOULD HAVE TAKEN YOU!



Trump stated, "NINE MONTH APPROVAL TIME VS. 12 YEARS THAT IT WOULD HAVE TAKEN YOU!". However, many of Trump's most devoted supporters—among whom is Alex Jones, who has labeled the COVID vaccination a "biological weapon"—were outraged by his attempt to claim credit for the vaccine's introduction. "I love Trump but this is BS!" Jones posted on to X. "The so-called vaccine is a biological weapon! Good news is people are awake and not even 45 can sell it."

As people are still awake. Right-wing podcaster Tracy Beanz also aimed at Trump, posting a screenshot of his post along with the statement, "The amount of anger I have over this can’t be quantified in words." Others agreed as well, as per Raw Story.

"He needs to get off this. It's a bad tactic," conservative activist and podcast host Mark Pukita wrote. A user on X called Dr. Mollie James commented, "His ego is too big to admit he got played." Another X user commented, "We will never get accountability and it really p---es me off." "How absurd...This is really confusing to me.

Another person replied, "What the hell.....I'm so confused by this. I thought the [vaccine] was CAUSING cancer??" One of the main activists of unverified information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccines developed to combat it has been Jones. He was also among the several scammers who attempted to market false medical cures as the pandemic progressed.

During his speech on Thursday, Biden—who is running for president again—refused to mention Trump explicitly but instead referred to him as his "predecessor" up to thirteen times. As stated by Trump in a Fox News interview on Friday, Biden "suffers from a terminal case of Trump derangement syndrome, which is only curable through impeachment."

Trump reacted to Biden's speech by claiming, "He was angry, mentally disturbed, and misrepresenting a lot of the facts concerning almost every subject he discussed." "But he got through it. He is still breathing, and they didn't have to carry him out in a straightjacket," said Trump. He stated, "Other than that, I think he did a terrible job," as per Business Standard.