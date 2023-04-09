Alex Jones Accuses Ex-Partner Steve Jones of Stealing Her Interview With Angelina Jolie

Alex Jones has alleged that her former partner Steve Jones feigned her illness to take an interview with a Hollywood star from her. The One Show host had been offered the opportunity to interview Angelina Jolie at the beginning of her career. However, Steve seized the opportunity for himself, resulting in the interview being taken away from her. The couple later ended their relationship on live television.

The Welsh presenters dated for three years between 1999 and 2002 and remained close friends despite their break-up, going on to host Let's Dance For Comic Relief together. At the time Alex was working as an entertainment correspondent on Channel 4 breakfast show RI:SE at the time.

Alex recorded an appearance on the Dish podcast with Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, in which she revealed the lengths her former partner went to prevent her from getting the interview gig – a betrayal that led to their breakup. The Welsh presenter said the opportunity to interview the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actor arose, but Steve told her bosses that she was sick when she was actually just out at the shops.

“Normally, they would call in the morning and ask to come and do an interview or a junket,” Daily Star reports Alex as explaining on a forthcoming episode of the podcast. “I was staying in his flat at the time when I was working in London and he picked up the landline and said ‘Al’s not here – she’s not feeling well; she’s had to go back to Cardiff.’” However, Alex said she was out shopping “in Topshop” in London, adding: “So he did the interview.”

This isn't the first time that Alex has spoken out about the incident. The Welsh presenter previously brought it up on Angela Scanlon's Thanks A Million podcast but didn't name the person she was talking about. “So I got back to the flat and was like, ‘Where is he?’ Hours went past, nobody answering their phones and in the end thought, ‘Right, I'm going to drive back to Cardiff because I don’t know where you are, you’ve probably gone to the pub. And then the production company called, and they were like, ‘We’ve got a bit of a situation'."

"Tomorrow morning your boyfriend is going to the premiere with Angelina Jolie and it would be really funny if you came on the line, live on the show, and surprise him and said that you know exactly what he’s been up to. So again, I said yes, so on live telly I'm like, ‘You lied to me, where have you been? So yeah, not surprisingly, we split up live on telly!"

Alex has gone on to find love with insurance broker Charlie Thomson, to who she has been married since 2015. The 46-year-old, now best known for presenting The One Show, is also mum to three children – Teddy, five, Kit, three, and one-year-old Annie.