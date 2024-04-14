Alabama Looks Unrecognizable as She Goes 'Au Natural', Fans Say She's 'More Beautiful Without Makeup'

Alabama Barker, the 18-year-old daughter of Blink-82 drummer, Travis Barker, has a unique sense of style. In a recent Instagram 'car-fie', Kourtney Kardashian's stepdaughter went for a make-up-free look. She wore a baggy graphic T-shirt and styled her long platinum blonde locks into beach waves. The picture captioned, "No makeup day," was an instant hit with users online.

As per The US Sun, fans gushed over Barker's au natural look, "No makeup and a shirt on. That's nice and classy for a change," one fan admitted. "[Alabama] looks her age without makeup ngl," a second fan added. "You look your age without makeup! So much better," echoed another. "You are such a natural beauty! Please don’t let Hollywood take that from you with unnecessary surgeries," a fourth user commented. Chiming in, Kim Kardashian too praised, "So Pretty."

However, others were not as convinced. "She literally has concealer, bronzer, and lipgloss on," one fan reasoned. "She’s gorgeous without makeup, but I can see the bronzer in this pic," another reiterated. "Any woman can clearly see the makeup, but it’s a cute #nomakeupmakeup look," a user noted. Alabama had previously called out trolls by sharing that she has been dealing with thyroid issues and autoimmune disease. “Paparazzi will purposely take pictures of you with your mouth open, middle of a sentence, and any ugly picture they can get of you just for views,” the teen said after critics referred to the then-17-year-old as a 'catfish'.

As per People magazine, when fans accused her of going under the knife, Alabama asserted that she is blessed with natural features except for her lips, “I really appreciate the love! I’m natural, besides my lips, accept the fact I’m naturally beautiful.” She added, “I would love to see you guys getting random pictures of you taken of you when you’re leaving the grocery store, in the middle of a sentence, with your mouth wide open… and let’s see how beautiful you look...So, it would be very appreciated if you guys just keep your opinions to yourself.”

According to plastic surgeon, Dr. Richard Westreich, Alabama was 'adding lines' to make her lips appear fuller. “Alabama has probably been getting filler injected for two years already,” Westreich exclusively told The US Sun. “So far, she has probably had around three to four rounds of filler added into both upper and lower lips."

He further speculated that Alabama would have likely spent up to $10,000 on her lips already. "She does a lot of accentuating with the pencil drawing outside her lip. Generally, somebody that does this lip filler at age 16 or 17 and then adds the lines on top, this means she might go further with it all.” He added, "By 2024, Alabama looks slightly like she would be moving toward being overfilled.”