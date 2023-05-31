Al Pacino Joins Robert De Niro in the Old Dad Club at 82, Expecting Baby With 29-Year-Old Girlfriend

Hollywood legend Al Pacino has earned the top spot in the old dad club at 82 years of age. His 29-year-old producer girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, is reportedly eight months pregnant. The couple is expecting their first child, though, for The Godfather actor, this will be his fourth, TMZ reports.

The Oscar winner has been linked with some of the gorgeous leading ladies of Hollywood including Diane Keaton, Beverly D’Angelo, Tuesday Weld, and Jill Clayburgh in the past. As per People, Pacino has "dodged the altar" throughout his relationships but shares three adult children with his ex-partners: daughter Julie Pacino with acting coach Jan Tarrant, and twins Anton James and Olivia Rose with D'Angelo.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Frazer Harrison

According to Page Six, Pacino and Alfallah were first linked together when they were spotted leaving in the same car after a group dinner at an Italian eatery in April 2022. They were joined by friends Jason Momoa and Julian Schnabel. The Aquaman star shared the moment with an Instagram post that showcased the couple seated next to each other. He captioned the picture, “amazing night @pacegallery Julian Schnabel’s -for ESME’ with Love and Squalor. So thankful to enjoy dinner with legends. all my aloha j.”

This was the first time Pacino was confirming his relationship with Alfallah publically after splitting from his ex-girlfriend of two years, Meital Dohan, in early 2020. The couple had separated due to the age gap between them. Dohan explained about their 39-year age gap in an exclusive interview with Israeli magazine La’Isha in February 2020, “It’s hard to be with a man so old, even Al Pacino, the age gap is difficult, yes. I tried to deny it, but now he is already an elderly man, to be honest. So even with all my love, it didn’t last.”

After this dinner get-together, Pacino and Alfallah were spotted once again enjoying a date at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles. They also visited an art gallery in N.Y.C. last month.

Noor Alfallah comes from an affluent Kuwaiti American family, and according to Page Six, an insider revealed that Alfallah prefers to date only "rich older men." The source said, “Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mostly dates very rich older men, she was with Mick Jagger for a while, and then she dated Nicholas Berggruen. She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father. She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money.” Alfallah was also linked to 91-year-old Clint Eastwood, but she insisted that he was just a family friend.

The pregnancy news comes during the same month that Al Pacino's longtime colleague, 79-year-old Robert De Niro welcomed his seventh child with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen. The Godfather II colleagues have also starred together in The Irishman and Heat.