In a dazzling conclusion to Dancing With the Stars Season 32, Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy emerged as the triumphant champions, claiming the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. In an exclusive word with ET following the grand finale, the dynamic pair reflected on a season full of amazing dances and moments.

As the first pair to seize victory, Val Chmerkovskiy, 37, expressed his eagerness to return for the next season if given the opportunity. Opening up to US Weekly on December 6, Chmerkovskiy expressed his enthusiasm for a potential return, stating, "Listen, if they had me back, I'd love to be back. It's going to be a tough season to follow." Delving into their victorious journey, Gomez, also 37, reflected on the weekly joy they experienced, underscoring the indescribable feeling that accompanied each triumphant dance. "And that's the same feeling that we're having here, you know? It's just the same thing -- but times, like, 10!"

For Chmerkovskiy, the triumph carried extra weight as it signified his third victory on Dancing With the Stars and the inaugural win since the trophy was renamed to pay tribute to the late Len Goodman who passed away in April at the age of 78 and left a void in the show. Chmerkovskiy expressed deep gratitude for the honor, recognizing Len's pivotal persona. "It's a huge honor," Chmerkovskiy emphasized. "Len was a champion of ballroom dance.... he was very much pushing ballroom dance to the forefront of the show and therefore into millions of households."

The renaming of the trophy in Len's honor added a poignant layer to Chmerkovskiy's victory, making it even more special. He spoke about his motivation during the season, stating, "And so, for me to hold this trophy in his honor, this season in particular, I was very much motivated by the idea of passing my ballroom education and torch to this young, incredible talent," nodding to Gomez. "And I think that Len would have been proud of that." Gomez reciprocated the admiration, expressing gratitude for Chmerkovskiy's understanding and support throughout the season. She acknowledged the importance of a dance partner who can emote the required expressions into a complete act. She added, "That goes both ways. You can’t know how to do any of this unless you have someone who understands you. So you understood me and you did all the dances that had my personality in it. And I think that’s what’s important."

Meanwhile, to Chmerkovskiy it has been a big win ever since he became a father, sharing about it he said, "It’s amazing. I can’t wait to give this to my son. He is going to want to eat this for sure. That is the first thing he wants to have." The professional dancer's wife Jenna Johnson gave birth to their adorable son Rome in January.

