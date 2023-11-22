After Viral Netflix Clip From the Show, Victoria Beckham Sports a ‘My Dad Had a Rolls-Royce’ T-Shirt

Victoria Beckham has taken a lighthearted jab at her own past with a cheeky new slogan T-shirt that embraces her family's unexpected brush with luxury. The former Spice Girl, who is now a successful fashion entrepreneur, has joined the ranks of celebrities who can laugh at themselves, transforming a viral moment from the Netflix documentary Beckham into a fashion statement, per Page Six.

Victoria is put on the hot seat in a candid scene from the documentary as she tries to shed light on her working-class roots. David Beckham, her husband, interrupts her playfully, encouraging her to be honest about the extravagant details of her childhood. She reveals that "In the '80s, my dad had a Rolls-Royce."

The confession sparked a social media frenzy, with fans and critics alike sharing and commenting on the unexpected revelation. Victoria, known for her sharp wit and self-deprecating humor, decided to capitalize on the moment by releasing a limited-edition T-shirt with the slogan "My Dad Had a Rolls-Royce," priced at $150.

The T-shirt, which is available in black letters on a white background, encapsulates the viral scene. In a clever move, Victoria showcased the shirt in a TikTok video, inviting her followers to join in on the fun. "I have to say my question for you all: what did your dad drive you to school in?" she joked, shrugging off the irony. "My dad drove me in — yes — in a Rolls-Royce."

Victoria's ability to poke fun at herself and turn a candid moment into a fashion statement has been widely praised, with many appreciating her being so sporting. Glamour magazine praised Victoria's response, noting that the T-shirt is more than just a garment, but also a clever marketing strategy.

Society eats itself: #VictoriaBeckham charges $140 for a t shirt, cashing in trying to appeal to the public as WORKING CLASS. Just shameful. https://t.co/ybYy4UkI4z pic.twitter.com/FegrqPMFRe — happycampersfilm (@happycampersdoc) November 18, 2023

The message is most likely intended for those who have seen the Beckham documentary, creating an insider joke that resonates with viewers who have seen the couple's playful banter on screen. Beckham appears to be a pro at using self-deprecating slogans on her merchandise, having previously sold a "Fashion Stole My Smile" shirt, demonstrating her ability to navigate public reactions with a lighthearted touch.

The Netflix documentary Beckham has become a cultural phenomenon, with scenes from the show appearing in millions of people's social media feeds. The couple's endearing banter, particularly the now-famous Rolls-Royce revelation, has endeared them to audiences, humanizing a couple who is frequently viewed through the lens of glamour and privilege.

Victoria Beckham lying about being working class and then selling merch off the back of it doesn’t sit right with me. — Celestine B (@bneedz_) November 19, 2023

Victoria's approach to the viral moment is consistent with the growing trend of celebrities reclaiming their narratives and engaging with their audiences on a more personal level. By embracing the unexpected twist in her childhood story, she not only shows her sense of humor but also strengthens her connection with fans.

