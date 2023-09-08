Travis Barker Shares Heartfelt Message After Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian's “Urgent Fetal Surgery”

Kourtney Kardashian's husband, Travis Barker, spoke out following his wife's terrifying health crisis. Blink-182's drummer, 47, expressed his appreciation in a post on X (previously Twitter) on Wednesday after admitting that his pregnant wife had to undergo "life-threatening emergency surgery" over the weekend. He wrote, "God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I'm so grateful went well, I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday."

God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday. — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) September 6, 2023

As of early Friday last week, Blink-182 stated they were delaying their European tour dates due to Barker's absence to deal with an "urgent family matter." They shared on Twitter, "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

As reported by People, Kourtney also shared how she felt in a recent Instagram post, where she described the 'fear' she went through due to the whole situation. Kourtney shared a message on Instagram on September 6, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterward, my rock." Fans of The Kardashians are well aware of how open Barker and Kardashian were about conceiving a child, and 'getting pregnant' was a huge deal for them. A source revealed to E! not long after the couple announced their engagement that they were eager to have a family. Kourtney's desire for more children has never wavered. Another source said, "Now that she's with Travis, she wants it even more."

A different source informed US Weekly that Travis and Kourtney were looking forward to expanding their family as soon as possible. The insider told the outlet, "Right when they got serious, Kourt and Travis decided to put effort into getting pregnant, It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point in delaying or waiting to be married first." The couple has been sharing their joy over the pregnancy on social media ever since they announced it in the middle of June. Kardashian posted a slideshow of photographs on Instagram on Sunday, June 18, showing Barker "drumming" on her baby belly. The pregnant mother wrote with glee, "Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan." On Saturday, June 24th, with a drumroll and some rainbow streamers, the happy parents turned to social media to reveal the gender of their newborn (a baby boy).

Kourtney and her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick have three children together: boys Reign Aston (age 8) and Mason Dash (age 13), and daughter Penelope Scotland (age 11). Barker's ex, Shanna Moakler, is the mother of his three children: Landon, 19, Alabama, 17, and Atiana, 24 (his stepdaughter). For both Kardashian and Barker, this is their fourth child.

