After Justin Timberlake Disabled Comments; Britney Spears' Followers Stalk Jessica Biel’s Instagram

After the revelations in Britney Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me, Jessica Biel, wife of Justin Timberlake, is now under intense scrutiny from the passionate fanbase of the pop icon. As Spears candidly unfolds the complexities of her past relationship with the 42-year-old former NSYNC member, Biel, innocently sharing a birthday tribute video for a friend on Instagram, finds herself caught in the storm of fan comments fixated on Timberlake's history with Spears.

Biel's Instagram feed has become a battleground of inquiries and remarks about Timberlake's past involvement with the pop sensation. In response to the release of Spears' memoir, titled The Woman in Me, the Cry Me a River singer took a significant step to shield himself from online backlash—he disabled comments on his Instagram account, a move aimed at curbing the influx of trolls.

Sources close to the situation disclosed to Page Six that Timberlake's decision was prompted by the "hateful, disgusting things people were saying" on his social media page. One user as reported by Page Six commented, "Girl run. You deserve better. WAY BETTER," a user suggested. " Your husband is [trash emoji]." However, the trolls were met with supportive comments as well, user @not24seven wrote, "💀🤣 you are so GOofy and I’m here for it lol I heard Mirrors on the radio the other day and they cut off before the ad libs.. How they cut off “you..are..the..love..of my life” 🥹" Another user @jennifer_frankies wrote, "Why is everyone harassing her for something that someone said about her husband? That’s not right."

Timberlake and Spears, a high-profile couple from 1999 to 2002, garnered widespread attention from fans and the media. In 2012, Timberlake exchanged vows with Biel, and the couple now shares two children. Spears' memoir has thrust the spotlight back on their past relationship, notably her revelation about having an abortion in 2000, allegedly because the What Goes Around musician was not ready to embrace fatherhood at that time.

The public reaction to the memoir has reignited discussions about the dynamics of Timberlake and Spears' relationship during their youth and the lasting impact it had on both their lives. While Spears utilizes her memoir to share her perspective, it inadvertently places those associated with Timberlake, including Biel, under the scrutiny of an audience hungry for details.

Meanwhile, an exclusive source informed The U.S. Sun that Timberlake is terrified and concerned by the disclosures in Spears' memoir. The book, which is set to be released on October 24, delves into their turbulent relationship, including the revelation that Spears had an abortion while dating Timberlake. Spears describes the mental anguish she went through during that time in her memoir, detailing how she agreed to get an abortion even though it was a decision she never imagined making, as per the excerpt published by The Associated Press.

