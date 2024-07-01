After Horrific Debate, Insider States President Joe Biden Is ‘Humiliated’: “It’s a Mess”

Relocating to Camp David with his spouse, kids, and grandkids, Joe Biden took some time off from the campaign trail to consider his choices after his unsettling performance in the Thursday debate. As reported by NBC News, insiders revealed that after his intense exchange with Donald Trump, in which Biden stammered and lost his line of thought many times, the incumbent leader felt embarrassed and lacked confidence.

A President in this shape is a threat to national security in the US and the security of the world.



This is the best Joe Biden can do after locking himself into Camp David for more than a week and practicing for this debate. Absolutely incredible. pic.twitter.com/mSXXx4hYtP — Andreas (@sf_andreas) June 28, 2024

Top Democrats reportedly agreed that Biden should be given time to decide what to do next, according to NBC. They think that only the president, after consulting with his family, can decide whether to continue or to call off the campaign and that pushing him into the wall won't go down well. One source also revealed, "The decision-makers are two people — it’s the president and his wife. Anyone who doesn’t understand how deeply personal and familial this decision will be isn’t knowledgeable about the situation."

Folks, I might not walk as easily or talk as smoothly as I used to.



I might not debate as well as I used to.



But what I do know is how to tell the truth.pic.twitter.com/ep5D0EhT5P — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 28, 2024

Another source said that Biden felt "humiliated, devoid of confidence and painfully aware that the physical images of him at the debate — eyes staring into the distance, mouth agape — will live beyond his presidency, along with a performance that at times was meandering, incoherent and difficult to hear." They further concluded, "It’s a mess." According to an additional individual acquainted with the situation, Biden will eventually hear from only one 'advisor': "The only person who has ultimate influence with him is the first lady. If she decides there should be a change of course, there will be a change of course."

moderator: what are your views on the economy?



joe biden: i. well i uh. [nose starts bleeding] hmm.



donald trump: we’re gonna find and kill the grinch. mark my words. we are gonna use the big guns. it’s gonna be something folks — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) June 28, 2024

Additionally, some other sources have claimed recently that Biden's family is encouraging him to continue running and fighting despite his appalling performance in last week's debate. As reported by The New York Times, one of the individuals claimed that the President's son Hunter, on whom he has long relied on guidance, was among the loudest voices pleading with him to resist pressure to withdraw. Instead of the clumsy, elderly president that the public saw on Thursday night, Hunter wants them to see the tough, fact-abiding version of his father that he knows.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tasos Katopodis

The insider went on to say other relatives were attempting to determine how they might be of assistance. One of the president's grandkids, at the very least, wants to get more active in the campaign via social media conversations with influencers. Another insider said unequivocally that the 'entire family is united' and that the president has not spoken about withdrawing from the race.

Following many days of lamenting Joe's lackluster performance in his on-stage debate with Trump, Democratic leaders decisively dismissed suggestions that their party choose a younger nominee for president. However, some democrats were so alarmed by his poor debate performance that afterward, some were openly contemplating the once-unthinkable idea of having him replaced.

Joe Biden’s staff is not the problem.



His campaign team and his White House staff are excellent. They’ve all been pulling their weight and then some. The only person who can fix this mess is the guy running for president. https://t.co/iikjpblEPj — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) July 1, 2024

As per Politico, Biden's ardent admirer and significant Democratic fundraiser said that the president ought to call off his candidacy. This person called Biden's evening the 'worst performance in history' and said that Biden was so awful that Trump's falsehoods would be ignored. Throughout the discussion, three strategists who are connected to three possible Democratic presidential contenders claimed to have received a barrage of text messages. One advisor even claimed to have heard pleas for their candidate to run against Biden.