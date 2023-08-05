After Gatecrashing Britney Spears' Wedding, Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Is Under Arrest For Stalking

Britney Spears's ex-husband Jason Alexander is in the limelight once more for a run-in with the law. As per TMZ, Spear's ex-husband was recently arrested earlier this week for 'stalking' another woman. Alexander is currently in deep trouble with the law for the ordeal. And his criminal background may not be much help in proving his innocence.

According to records obtained by TMZ, the singer's former husband was arrested on Wednesday at around 10:30 in the morning by local authorities. And is presently being held at a jail located in Tennessee. Details about whether or not the perpetrator is going to be granted bail are still unknown. As is the fact about Alexander appearing in court for a formal sentencing.

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Arrested for Stalking https://t.co/xHLL8oRtn3 — TMZ (@TMZ) August 2, 2023

As per Daily Beast, he was first charged around 7 months after violating an order of protection followed by a case of aggravated stalking. Before his arrest, his bond was set at a whopping price of $30 Grand. Other information about the victim and the ordeal surrounding it remains concealed at the moment.

This isn't Alexander's first rodeo with being arrested as he comes with a history of previous arrests. The felon at the time even tried to break into his ex-wife, Britney Spears's home just to talk. All this was on her special day when she was set to get hitched in the year 2022. As reports suggested, the former lover desperately wanted to communicate with the Toxic singer.

#Breaking #BritneySpears #Hollywood #USA Britney's ex-husband Jason Alexander arrested for stalking again, last time he was arrested in 2022 for stalking Britney, he even came up to her bedroom door with a knife when he was nabbed by the police. pic.twitter.com/rV63wDUDoL — News Detector (@LiveNewsPlace) August 2, 2023

And seemingly didn't care about the means to get through to her. And so he decided to do so at the wedding. Only to realize that he was strictly not on the list of invites for the big day. And so he decided to infiltrate the home and try to 'hash things out' with her. The two were married for a whole 55 hours in a glitzy Las Vegas ceremony. However, after the said time, they went their separate ways.

Alas, Alexander thankfully succeeded in making it to the Circus singer's bedroom. As authorities revealed, he armed himself with a weapon - a knife when local police found him. Upon being spotted and in an attempt to escape, he fled outside the home.

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander arrested in Tennessee in connection with stalking … more than a year after crashing her wedding #Alexander #Arrested https://t.co/SQWNO2P1h8 — WhatsNew2Day (@whatsn2day) August 3, 2023

But his efforts proved futile as he was immediately captured by dedicated employees within the premises. Shortly after his capture, police arrived and escorted him away from the residence and into custody for further processing.

Upon learning news of Alexander's dangerous shenanigan, Spears and her legal team issued a restraining order of 3 years. After that, a myriad of charges followed. He faced felony, stalking, vandalism, trespassing battery. Although in court, with respect to aggravated trespassing and battery, Spears's former lover pleaded no contest. In conclusion of the case, he was sentenced by a judge to 128 days in federal prison for the remaining charges against him.

