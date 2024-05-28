After Estrangement From Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Is ‘Moving On’ and Looking For a New House in LA

A new report suggests that Jennifer Lopez is allegedly moving on from Ben Affleck, further fueling the fires of suspicion between the two. Tensions are escalating as the Hollywood A-listers get ready for a public divorce, with Lopez not 'wasting time' according to Marca. One source recently informed InTouch, "The split is getting nasty. She isn't wasting any time moving on from Ben."

The insider further added, " She went to the Met Gala alone, she went out to dinner on Mother's Day without him, and now she's looking for a new home for herself after they had spent months searching for their dream home. And with a combined net worth of $550 million, the divorce is only going to get nastier." There have been many sightings of Lopez and Affleck without their wedding rings in recent weeks, and the couple has also ceased making public appearances together. Recently, the actress went to the opening of her solo film Atlas, and when a reporter questioned her directly about the divorce rumors circulating about her marriage, she became abrupt with them.

Why can’t two married people be allowed a blip in the marriage? Where you get mad at each other and someone sleeps on the couch. Without the press and people

Picking them apart? Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleck!! Leave them alone — Kathryn a odum (@kathryn_odum) May 25, 2024

Since they allegedly no longer reside in the same residence, rumor has it that they are house-searching separately. As per recent reports, Affleck has been staying at a Brentwood house 'without his wife' while Lopez has been residing at the $60 million Beverly Hills estate that the duo purchased jointly a year ago. Page Six reported that there is a 'buzz in real estate circles' over Affleck's potential move to Los Angeles. Although Lopez and Affleck have chosen to remain silent on rumors, the pop cultureverse is abuzz with speculation anyway.

JLo has also been dividing her time between New York and Los Angeles for her career, working on projects such as co-chairing the 2024 Met Gala, promoting her sci-fi film, and filming the Broadway musical adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman from 1993. Notably, she attracted a lot of attention with her sheer attire while attending the Met Gala alone, which fueled speculation about the couple's living situation even more. The pair were seen together on May 16 for the first time since March 30, even though they had made separate public appearances. They were there for a school play featuring one of Affleck's kids.

It's fascinating to watch their story unfold! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck definitely keep us guessing with their relationship dynamics. It's like a real-life romantic drama! — Gamer Guru (@ga_merGuru) May 25, 2024

Though the duo never addressed their relationship status, Lopez liked an Instagram post that discussed characteristics that can indicate a toxic partner, saying, 'You cannot build a healthy relationship with somebody' who 'lacks integrity and emotional safety.' An insider informed ET that Lopez has 'not been paying much attention to any outside hate'. The source added, "They both know this is part of the business and remind each other that you can't please everyone. They acknowledge what really matters, lift each other up, and encourage each other's talents and capabilities." A more complicated story may be at play, despite Bennifer's unified face, due to their stated living circumstances and problems. Their tenacious love story will hopefully continue despite the difficulties of juggling their prominent occupations, family duties, and individual quarrels.