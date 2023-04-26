Adele Reveals How James Corden Supported Her Through Divorce on Final Carpool Karaoke

Hello singer, Adele and The Late Late Show host, James Corden's emotional Carpool Karaoke aired on Monday, April 23, offering fans a candid glimpse into their friendship. The pair have been friends since they first met in 2013 when Corden hosted The Late Late Show in the UK.

The singer and the chat show host discussed her divorce from Simon Konecki, as well as how Corden had helped her through the tough time. Adele also revealed a verse in her song I Drink Wine was inspired by Corden when he turned to her for advice as he was having his own difficult period.

Image Source: GettyImages | Gareth Cattermole

This segment of Carpool Karaoke marks the final one in Corden's last week as host of The Late Late Show, according to BBC. Since the start of the show, Carpool Karaoke has quickly become the show's most sort after segment, and Corden's first team-up with Adele became the biggest viral video of 2016. To date, it has amassed more than 260 million views.

On Friday's episode, the singer explained how during her divorce from Konecki, Corden had been integral in looking after her and her son Angelo, 10. Adele said that Corden and his wife Julia Carey had given her advice, with humor, and that it made her feel like an adult.

Then, the duo revealed what happened when it was Corden’s turn to ask Adele for advice. The pair reportedly had a six-hour conversation about "work, the internet, and all those things," as reported by Daily Mail. Last year, Corden was called out for his alleged rude behavior by restaurant owner Keith McNally. This prompted Adele to reflect on her own feelings of safety when she said, “It got me thinking, I felt so unsafe, with you feeling unsafe, because you’ve always been like [the adult] you have, since I was like 21.” She then revealed that they went on a family vacation together with their children and that it was during that trip that she was inspired to write the verse in I Drink Wine.

Corden was visibly moved that Adele had been able to capture the feelings he was experiencing and put them into a song. He said, “It was everything that I was feeling that day. I was floored by how you’d managed to take everything that I was feeling myself, and… life, and just put it in a verse.” The lyrics of the song included, “How come we’ve both become a version of a person we don’t even like? We’re in love with the world, but the world just wants to bring us down, by putting ideas in our heads, that corrupt our hearts somehow.”

Adele and Corden’s emotional Carpool Karaoke provided fans with a candid glimpse into their friendship. After the emotional discussion, Adele admitted to Corden that she wasn’t "ready" to return to the UK, or else she would have come with him.

Image Source: Getty Images/Frederick M. Brown

The pair then decided to take a road trip to the CBS studios, which was Adele’s idea of a prank on Corden. She surprised him at his home with crash cymbals and announced that she would be driving them to work. Adele confessed to being a bad driver, saying, “I’m actually not a brilliant driver.”

Despite the laughs and jokes, the pair also got emotional during the segment. Corden called it a "privilege" that Adele had managed to capture how he was feeling and put it into one of her songs. He also comforted Adele as she got emotional a few times. All in all, it was a great segment that showcased the deep friendship between Adele and James Corden.