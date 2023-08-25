Adam Sandler Sends Flowers To Jennifer Aniston On Every Mother's Day As a Symbol of Support

The golden friendship between Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler has been going strong since they met in the early 90s. Since then, they’ve been inseparable. Their charming chemistry is followed by the potent dynamics that the two possess. Be it Just Go With It or Murder Mystery, their friendship has remained unchanged.

If anything, they’ve continued to grow fond of each other’s company as true friends. Sandler has been there for his best friend through several highs in life. But also witnessed the days when she'd been really low. But this particular gesture when Aniston was dealing with infertility issues proved how true and genuine of a friend Sandler is as per Page Six.

Aniston has proven to be a brilliant actress through years of hard work and determination, which has helped her accomplish all that she wanted to. Unfortunately for her, she couldn’t fulfill the desire she had, which was to be a mother, due to challenging infertility issues. The She’s Just Not That Into You actress opened up about the distressing phase in her life when she struggled to get pregnant with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

In a cover interview with the Wall Street Journal, Aniston shared what her buddy for life, Sandler, did and is continuing to do every time Mother’s Day arrives. Given that she was in such a difficult phase in life, her best friend refused to let her feel that way. And so, on account of the day, Sandler and his wife Jackie diligently sent her flowers without fail, a gesture of love and sincerity. The Sandlers have two beautiful daughters, 17-year-old Sadie and 14-year-old Sunny, whom they deeply cherish.

In an interview with Allure Magazine in a 2022 cover story, she got rather vulnerable about her experience. "If it wasn’t for going through that, I would’ve never become who I was meant to be. That’s why I have such gratitude for all those s****things," confessed Aniston. In a disheartening tone, she wishes, "I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor’. You just don’t think it," said the actress with a heavy heart.

But with optimism, she continued to add, “So here I am today. That ship has sailed”. In line with whether or not she would want to have children anytime soon, the Emmy winner expressed her thoughts accordingly. “There is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. I don’t have to think about that anymore,” stated the Murder Mystery 2 actress.

She further revealed the reason why she kept her struggle with infertility on the down low and away from the eyes and ears of the media. "I’ve spent so many years protecting my story about IVF," admitted Aniston. "I’m so protective of these parts because I feel like there’s so little that I get to keep to myself." Just as she reveals this heartbreaking reason, she concludes by clearly stating that she "has nothing to hide."

