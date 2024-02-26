Adam Sandler Criticised for His ‘Tone Deaf’ People’s Choice Awards Thank You Speech

Adam Sandler, renowned actor and comedian, humorously claimed his well-deserved title of "Sexiest Man Alive" during the recent People's Choice Awards ceremony. While Sandler was honored with The People's Icon award on Sunday, February 18 night, he playfully joked during his acceptance speech, suggesting that he initially believed he had been named PEOPLE Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive that led to some criticism for the choice of words.

Amidst laughter from the audience, Sandler recounted how he received the news of his People's Choice Award win while casually driving and munching on Frosted Flakes. In his quirky speech, he thanked everyone for recognizing him with the title for the night. Beginning his speech he said, "So I wrote a speech for that and I don’t have one prepared for the icon thing, but I’m going to do the speech I wrote. Hello, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Adam Sandler and I am the Sexiest Man Alive. Can I get a, 'Hell yeah'?""

Addressing People Magazine's academy members of "hotness and sexual attractiveness," Sandler expressed gratitude for being acknowledged as a "the man who made our entire country the horniest this year and was by far the most talked about person in the bedroom." With a touch of self-deprecation that drew a bit of controversy for the choice of words, he quipped, "My abs: don’t have any. My hip bones: under there somewhere. My belly button: lost that thing years ago. My nipples: one's pointing east, the other's pointing south and a third (is) pointing at anything that would dare to look at it," he said. Further he made a joke saying, his PP, "Let's just say on a Pinocchio scale it is six to 12 lies long, depending on windchill and/or humidity," leading to a roar of laughter in the hall, with skeptics expressing their dislike.

However, Sandler's comedic charm extended to his remarks about proudly displaying the award on his nightstand, where it would witness many romantic escapades with his wife, Jacqueline Titone, who was seen laughing in the crowd. Despite the playful nature of his speech, Sandler expressed genuine appreciation for the recognition and humorously reflected on the long-awaited acknowledgment of his allure.

"Embrace your champion. Lean into your goofiness. And just start hanging out with David Spade and Rob Schneider so you can look handsomer and around three feet taller than you actually are," the actor continued. Concluding his speech he mentioned his wife saying, "You are my partner for life. I love every car ride and every kiss we’ve ever had. Forever and ever, my girl."

In response to Sandler's speech, fans took to social media as one according to Mirror tweeted, "These posts are making it clear who grew up with Adam Sandler and who didn't. Go off King!" The People's Choice Awards, hosted by actor Simu Liu, took place in Santa Monica, California.