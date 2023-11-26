Adam Levine has committed himself wholeheartedly to rebuilding his relationship with wife, Behati Prinsloo, after a cheating scandal rocked their marriage nearly a year ago while she was still pregnant with their third child. The Maroon 5 frontman faced accusations from multiple women in September 2022, with claims that he had engaged in flirtatious direct messages (DMs) with them. Model Sumner Stroh added to the allegations, asserting that she and Levine had a yearlong "physical" affair.

An insider disclosed that Prinsloo, while never wanting to leave Levine, was prepared to make that decision if he didn't demonstrate a commitment to change. The source explained, "A lot of work was done, though. Levine realized that he needed to get his act together," as reported by OK! Magazine.

In the aftermath of the scandal, the 44-year-old singer publicly apologized for "cross[ing] the line," acknowledging it as a regrettable period, reported Y! Entertainment. However, he maintained that the interactions never progressed beyond flirting. The source emphasized that Levine shares three children with Prinsloo—Dusty, 6, Gio, 5, and a newborn son—and has actively engaged in the necessary work to ensure he never comes close to losing Prinsloo again. "She and the kids are his world," the insider asserted.

Recent reports indicate that the couple has successfully overcome the challenges posed by the cheating scandal. Another source revealed that Levine has undergone a complete turnaround in approaching his marriage, committing himself fully to Prinsloo and their family. The insider told Us Weekly, "He recommitted himself 100 percent to Behati and his family," emphasizing that Levine has recognized and rectified his significant mistake.

The couple's efforts to strengthen their relationship include spending more quality time together. They engage in date nights without the kids and have girls-only nights for Prinsloo. This intentional focus on their relationship has been evident in the public eye, with fans noticing them "out and about more." Moreover, Levine has taken steps to prioritize his mental and physical health, further contributing to the rejuvenation of their marriage. The source highlighted Levine's return to basics, incorporating yoga and meditation into his routine while ensuring that his priorities align with family and personal well-being.

In addition to their concerted efforts, the couple welcomed their third child together, marking a significant chapter in their journey. Prinsloo shared details of the birth, emphasizing her decision to give birth without medication. She said, "My doctor at a certain point was like, 'I just want to let you know, this is kind of the point; if you were going to get anything, this is it.' She was like, 'It's up to you—nobody's putting pressure on you; do what you feel.'" This shared experience further solidified their bond, as Levine was active and supportive throughout the process.

