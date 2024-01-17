Adam Kinzinger Says He'd Vote for Biden Over Trump in a 'Heartbeat': "It’s Not Even a Question"

Former Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger declared that he would “in a heartbeat” support President Joe Biden over former President Donald Trump.

Kinzinger has been a very vocal critic of Trump, serving on the January 6 committee and claiming Trump is not in the interest of American democracy.

Also Read: Judge Rebukes Donald Trump's Attorney Alina Habba Within Minutes of Commencing New Trial

Speaking out against Trump, Kinzinger was asked by CNN's Kaitlan Collins who he would now support since Chris Christie, his first choice for the Republican nominee, withdrew from the contest, per The Hill. He said there is “no question” that he will back Biden if a rematch between Biden and Trump occurs in 2020, calling it “highly likely.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

“That’s not even a question I would have to wrestle with,” he said. “It is a decision at that moment between ‘Do you believe in a functioning democracy? Or do you not?’” Kinzinger said. “And I think that’s the only thing on the ballot.”

Kinzinger claims Trump has made it quite evident that he does not value the US Constitution. The former president, according to him, "always plays the victim and whines incessantly." America is worn out and "can't take that for another four years," according to the former legislator. If Trump and Biden run against each other in November, Kinzinger says he would support the incumbent president over Trump because "he doesn't hate democracy," even though he disagrees with Biden on many issues. “I believe in America way more than I believe in the Republican Party. I don’t really believe in the Republican Party at the moment,” he said.

Also Read: Cheney Warns That if Donald Trump Wins, America Won't Survive 'Torching of the Constitution' by Him

Adam Kinzinger on if he'd vote for Biden: “Over Donald Trump? In a heartbeat. To me, that's not even a question I would have to wrestle with. It's literally a decision at that moment between, ‘Do you believe in a functioning democracy or do you not?’" pic.twitter.com/Mmp3gcQrT0 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 12, 2024

However, Kinzinger stated that he will not be campaigning energetically for the Democratic Party and expressed his hope that fellow Republican candidate Nikki Haley will defeat the outgoing president in New Hampshire. “I hope Nikki wins New Hampshire. I hope that leads to some momentum, anything to beat Donald Trump,” he said.

Also Read: DNC Slams Trump in Mobile Billboard Ad That Aired Same Day as Trump’s Fox News Townhall

Although Republican primary supporters believe that Donald Trump is their best option in November, CBS News reports that Nikki Haley now has a larger advantage over Joe Biden than either candidate has over Ron DeSantis in possible head-to-head competitions. Right now, Haley is polling at 53% and Biden at 45% in a hypothetical battle.

The key to Haley's success is that she attracts a higher percentage of voters with college degrees, moderates, and independents than Trump does when facing Biden. She eliminates Biden's advantage among women and peels off more 2020 Biden backers than either Trump or DeSantis. Haley and Biden are equal in a few crucial areas: those seeking a president who demonstrates empathy and is willing to make concessions—qualities that people believe are important to them.

Decision Desk HQ/The Hill's aggregate of polls indicates that Haley is getting closer to Trump's advantage in New Hampshire. With Christie withdrawing from the race, the former president now leads Haley by 42% to 30.9 percent, and polling figures will probably shift more in Haley's favor in the next several days.

I have a different style and approach from Joe Biden and Donald Trump. No drama. No vendettas. No whining. Just results. pic.twitter.com/llqGBFhi4c — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 16, 2024

More from Inquisitr

Raskin Demands Trump To Return $7.8 Million in Payments Made by Foreign Govt. During His Tenure

John Oliver Experiences Short-Lived Happiness at The Emmys as Trump Wins Iowa: 'Pain is Forever'