In a new video series called Lord Ping's Royal Treatment, former royal butler Grant Harrold spoke about Prince Harry's recent journey to the United Kingdom. He said he was "surprised" that Harry had not met up with any of his pals or brother, Prince William, upon his return. Harry also didn't get together with any of his friends in London, according to former royal butler Grant Harrold. He thought Harry would make "longer visits" back to the UK, but he said that the duke had forgotten about his pals because he was so preoccupied with his life in America with his wife Meghan Markle.

‘The only reason he’s at all significant is because he’s the son of King Charles and Diana.’



Royal photographer Ian Lloyd says Prince Harry needs to keep his links with Britain if he wants to remain a ‘significant person on the world stage.’ pic.twitter.com/vJ01syVuhg — GB News (@GBNEWS) February 24, 2024

As reported by The Mirror, Harrold said, "As far as I'm aware, they don't even get to see him… his new life in the States may be a brand new chapter for him and maybe that's the reason why he doesn't want to spend time here." He also pointed out, "Ahead of this recent visit, I assumed that he would return to the UK for longer visits, for holidays. I’m based up at Highgrove and he’s [Prince Harry] got a lot of friends in that area that he used to spend a lot of time with. And as far as I’m aware, they don’t even get to see him. When I go home, I like to kind of catch up with friends and family and you think he’d want to do the same but his new life in the States may be a brand new chapter for him and maybe that’s the reason why he doesn’t want to spend time here."

Prince Harry Breaks Silence on King Charles III’s Cancer Diagnosis | E! News pic.twitter.com/qbKVHDwMoY — Random Videos (@randvideos) February 18, 2024

While commenting on the Duke's meeting with his father King Charles, he said, "I was shocked it was such a short meeting because I'd assumed he would take a longer time with the family. But it's possible that he had other commitments he felt he had to return to the USA for. I would like him to be here longer next time. Maybe he'll come back next time with his own family?" The Duke also skipped seeing his brother and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. Princess Kate had stomach surgery last month, and she is presently recuperating. The Princess of Wales won't resume her royal responsibilities until after Easter, according to Buckingham Palace.

Harrold added, "He didn't even see his brother, which I assumed he would, so I was slightly confused… You would think Harry would want to see not just his brother, but, his sister-in-law and his niece and nephews. So, I was quite surprised that he didn't."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Yui Mok

Ever since Harry and Meghan went to California in 2020, the British press has been keenly observing the brothers' relationship, which dates back to their shared sadness over the loss of their mother, Princess Diana. At their father's coronation in May, a few months after Harry revealed tales from the very private family's existence in his biography, the brothers did not sit together in the same row. In the 2022 Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, which chronicles the couple's lives from the time they started dating until they departed from their royal responsibilities, Harry was open about his relationship with his sibling. Harry said in the documentary that Meghan had been the target of unfavorable reports fabricated by William's press team, causing the brothers' division to worsen.