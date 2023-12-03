After a heated meeting in the Oval Office, John Kelly—the second chief of staff to former President Donald Trump—allegedly "shoved" Ivanka Trump, according to Jared Kushner's biography about the White House. Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general who served as chief of staff to the president from July 2017 to January 2019, is charged in passages from the book with being a bully with a "Jekyll-and-Hyde" attitude while employed at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. As reported by the New York Post, Kushner stated in his writing that he and his wife considered Kelly to be "consistently duplicitous."

Everyone should HEED this very SERIOUS WARNING from John Kelly, a man who knows Donald Trump very well. Wise up, Trump supporters. Trump is DANGEROUS! pic.twitter.com/juJtv5F84l — Ed Rambeau (@Erambeau) November 27, 2023

Kushner claimed in his book, "One day he had just marched out of a contentious meeting in the Oval Office. Ivanka was walking down the main hallway of the West Wing when she passed him. Unaware of his heated state of mind, she said, 'Hello, chief.' Kelly shoved her out of the way and stormed by. She wasn’t hurt and didn’t make a big deal about the altercation, but in his rage, Kelly had shown his true character." Kelly confronted the Post about the whole incident and said, "I don’t recall anything like you describe. It is inconceivable that I would EVER shove a woman. Inconceivable. Never happen. Would never intentionally do something like that. Also, don’t remember ever apologizing to her for something I didn’t do. I’d remember that." Ivanka Trump reportedly verified the incident's veracity to the outlet through her spokesperson.

John Kelly once shoved Ivanka Trump in a fit of rage according to her husband Jared Kushner.



That’s probably just the tip of the iceberg. Can’t wait until Trump writes his book. 😆https://t.co/XmRqndBTtU — Sue Knows Best (@sues86453) July 29, 2022

As Kushner puts it, Kelly gave Ivanka "compliments to her face that she knew were insincere." He further added, "Then the four-star general would call her staff to his office and berate and intimidate them over trivial procedural issues that his rigid system often created. He would frequently refer to her initiatives like paid family leave and the child tax credit as ‘Ivanka’s pet projects.’" Additionally, Kushner recounted an incident in 2017 in Beijing between Kelly and Chinese officials, claiming that the retired general was very belligerent. Kushner wrote, "In that moment, I finally understood John Kelly. To him, everything was a game of establishing dominance and control. He made people feel small and unimportant to establish the relationship from a place of power. Then, with his position firmly established, he would charm and disarm, leaving people relieved that they were on his good side, but fearful of what would happen if they crossed him."

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Theiler-Pool

Security experts told People that in February 2018, Kelly supposedly revoked Kushner's top secret security clearance, limiting his ability to fulfill several responsibilities related to his position. During the four years of Trump's presidency, Kushner served as a key advisor to his father-in-law. Kelly was one of four chiefs of staff and had prior experience in the United States Marine Corps. Relations between Kelly and Trump swiftly deteriorated amid a disorganized and susceptible-to-leaks White House. Whether he was fired or retired, Kelly departed the government in December 2018.

