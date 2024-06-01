When Former CNN Host Don Lemon Said Nikki Haley Could Be 'More Dangerous' Than Trump if Elected

In a recent revelation, former CNN host Don Lemon has issued a stark warning to the American public, asserting that Nikki Haley, as president, might be 'more dangerous' than the prospect of Donald Trump securing a second term as the commander-in-chief.

Lemon's comments, made just hours after criticizing Haley over her response to the Civil War, shed light on his concerns about the potential ramifications of a Haley presidency.

Lemon, who faced termination from CNN partly due to a controversial remark about Haley's age, expressed his reservations about the GOP primary challengers. Despite labeling Trump as a 'devil you know in many ways,' Lemon argued that having an experienced leader, even with controversies, might be preferable to the uncertainties posed by a newcomer like Haley.

The 51-year-old presidential hopeful, according to Lemon, is 'more dangerous' than Trump due to her perceived political flip-flopping on critical issues such as racism and reproductive rights. Lemon voiced his uncertainty about Haley's stance on issues like a woman's right to choose, racism in the country, and support for someone who incited an insurrection, as per TMZ.

Lemon accused Haley of inconsistency, particularly highlighting her controversial avoidance of acknowledging slavery as a cause of the U.S. Civil War during a New Hampshire town hall. Despite subsequent clarification, Lemon remained critical, emphasizing that Haley's actions raised questions about her commitment to certain values.

A PAC supporting Trump also issued a statement highlighting how Haley not only omitted the pivotal role of slavery in the Civil War but also demonstrated confusion about geography, mistakenly placing Dubuque in New Hampshire. The PAC's verdict was blunt: "Haley is clearly not ready for primetime."

All of this occurred when a New Hampshire voter asked the GOP candidate about the cause of the Civil War, but Haley's response centered around government functioning and individual freedoms, with no mention of slavery. Haley stated, "Well, don’t come with an easy question, right? I mean, I think the cause of the Civil War was basically how the government was going to run, the freedoms, and what people could and couldn’t do."

As the criticism mounted, Haley sought to clarify her stance, acknowledging that the Civil War was indeed about slavery but emphasizing the contemporary significance of freedom, as per CBS News.

She said on a radio show, "I mean, of course, the Civil War was about slavery. We know that—that's, that's the easy part of it. What I was saying was, what does it mean to us today? What it means to us today is about freedom. That's what that was all about."

As Lemon embarks on expressing his opinions on political issues post-CNN, his forthrightness hints at a continued engagement with current affairs. While Lemon acknowledged his disagreements with Trump, he also provided insights into his evolving perspective on other political figures, such as expressing respect for Chris Christie despite differing policy views.

