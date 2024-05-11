ABC Renews 'American Idol' for Season 23, But It’s Still Unknown Who Will Replace Katy Perry

Less than a week before the end of the current season is scheduled to broadcast, ABC announced on Friday, May 10, that the singing competition American Idol has been officially renewed for one additional cycle. However, Katy Perry will not be returning, despite the return of judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie and presenter Ryan Seacrest. There will be an empty spot at the judge's table when Perry steps away from the panel after seven seasons, and there isn't any information as of now on who will take her spot.

Surprisingly, Perry announced on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February that she would be departing the popular program after its current 22nd season. As reported by the New York Post, she confessed to Kimmel, "Well, you know, this fall, this September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It’s really exciting. It’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially my Brazilian fans. So I think this will probably be my last season for Idol." She clarified her statement after reading the audience's reaction, "I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America. But I need to feel that pulse of my own beat."

#AmericanIdol SS22 Ep16 what is up @KatyPerry ? I know she’s leaving AI but, she’s not as playful & doesn’t make a lot of eye contact w/cameras like she use to. It’s like her confidence is fading. I hope no 1 in her personal life is downing her! I kinda miss the dramatics of her! — Nikki (@sterling4nikki) May 6, 2024

Recently, in another interview with Kimmel, Bryan discussed Perry's departure and the reports that he and Lionel Richie are at odds over Perry's successor. He said jokingly, "Yeah, me and Lionel - it's tense on the set. You know Lionel, how combative he is. You saw how awful he was on 'The Greatest night in Pop,' you know how he just tried o ruin that whole scenario." Bryan informed Kimmel that neither Richie nor him would have much influence on Perry's replacement's hiring, saying, "We let the smart people do that. We just show up and judge the talent and have fun."

Bryan also revealed some behind-the-scenes information about Perry's leaving, including his response when he learned that it was real, during a sit-down with Taste of Country Nights. Last month, he confessed, "I had heard whispers that she was thinking about it — it wasn’t like a huge shock. I think she kinda just got caught up in the moment with Kimmel and maybe announced that she was done." Bryan said that over their time as judges from 2018, he and Perry became really close. He went on to add, "It’s been a good run with Katy, and she and I have developed a great friendship and to work alongside her, I mean, heck, I was there before her daughter was born, and now her daughter is 3 or 4 years old."

Recently, ABC revealed the news about American Idol season 23 via an Instagram post. The caption stated, " Keep the stage lights on because #IDOL will be back for another season on ABC and Stream on Hulu." The Top 5 showdown for this season will now take the stage in Orlando, Florida's Walt Disney World Resort, where they will each perform two beloved Disney songs. The top three competitors will go to the final, while the other two will be eliminated.