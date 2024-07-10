ABC Host Claims Biden is Unfit for Office After Recent Interview: 'Don’t Think He Can Serve'

On Friday, George Stephanopoulos interviewed Joe Biden, marking Biden's return to television interviews after concerns about his health and the sustainability of his re-election campaign stemming from a disappointing performance in a recent debate. But on Tuesday, Stephanopoulos voiced his doubts about Biden's capacity to remain in office for another four years.

BREAKING: ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos caught on video saying he doesn't think Biden can serve another 4 years after his interview.



Stephanopoulos was intercepted in midtown Manhattan in footage released by TMZ.



Reporter: "Do you think Biden should step down? You’ve… pic.twitter.com/58FYwrWvqg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 10, 2024

As shared by TMZ, Stephanopoulos was on the sidewalk, engrossed in his phone, at the beginning of the short video. A passerby then approached him and asked, "What do you think? Do you think Biden should step down? You’ve talked to him more than anybody else has lately." The Good Morning America host from ABC allegedly had no idea he was being videotaped when he replied, "I don't think [Biden] can serve four more years." Then the passerby inquired, "You don’t think he can serve four more years? Alright. That’s an answer."

They're finally saying what we've known for years. Surprised that Stephanopoulos did a fair interview. George is trying to save his professional career, too. — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) July 10, 2024

Critics on X seemed to agree with Stephanopoulos's remark after seeing the clip. One user wrote, "It’s questionable if he can do 4 more months much less 4 more years. He is going downhill fast." Another critic shared the sentiment, "They're finally saying what we've known for years. Surprised that Stephanopoulos did a fair interview. George is trying to save his professional career, too." One individual commented on Biden's mental capacity and jotted down, "The thing about dementia is that it only gets worse and he is deteriorating rapidly. If he had a loving wife she would protect what is left of his dignity, but she only cares about two things, power and wearing the window treatments."

They all know, but some are either sticking with the Party or are too afraid to say it — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) July 10, 2024

Stephanopoulos made the remark shortly after a heated interview with Biden, in which he questioned the president about rumors of a cognitive decline and demands from inside the Democratic Party that he step out from the race. As reported by CNN, during the interview, Stephanopoulos asked Biden, "Do you really believe that you’re not behind right now?" For five consecutive questions, Stephanopoulos probed Biden on whether he had and would consent to a neurological and cognitive exam. Stephanopoulos eventually showed the president the harsh truth. He said, "Mr. President, I’ve never seen a president (at) 36% approval get reelected."

Biden has not made such a lengthy unscripted public appearance since his shaky performance in the debate before this interview. He maintained an aggressive stance the whole time, claiming that his previous results should speak for itself on his future abilities. He put it down to fatigue and the fact that he was so ill in the days leading up to the debate that his physicians had to check him for COVID-19.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch

However, Biden flat-out refused to undergo any kind of neurological testing. He clearly stated, "Look, I have a cognitive test every single day. Every day, I have that test." Nevertheless, Biden established an extremely high standard for the conditions under which he would resign. He said, "If the Lord Almighty comes down and tells me that, I might do that." Biden consistently ignored the polls that Stephanopoulos used to demonstrate his inadequacy. "That’s not what our polls show," Biden said angrily.