Abby Lee Miller, Star of ‘Dance Moms’ Pokes Fun at Britney Spears’ Weird Instagram Dancing Videos

According to Abby Lee Miller, Britney Spears' internet dancing videos have turned her from a "great, confident, and well-trained" dancer to something that makes her "cringe." The reality TV personality and choreographer disapproved of the pop singer's moves in the videos, labeling them "cringe." Miller went on to slam Brtiney in a recent interview with the Daily Mail.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

Also Read: From Britney Spears to Paris Hilton, These 7 Celebs Bared It All in Their Famous Memoirs in 2023

Miller told the outlet, "I cringe and I yell at her and then the whole world hates me, and then the world of Britney comes after me like I'm psycho. How dare I." She further added, "No torso. You want to be a head and neck and legs. So, she keeps pushing her pants down, making her body longer and her legs shorter. And I'm like, 'pull your pants up and make your legs look longer.'" She said, "I would say she performed like J-Lo. She was doing the knee slides and doing real athletic, real dancing. Toxic. I mean, any of those songs, even in her video [...Baby One More Time] the iconic schoolgirl outfit, coming down the hallway with the lockers. She was dancing and she could dance. She was great. She was just great. Britney was adorable, great, confident, and well taught."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee)

Miller then pointed out Britney's "lack of training" and discussed her first dance teacher. She continued, "She was away from her dance teacher too long, that's number one. And number two is dance is a constantly evolving art form, so you have to continually stay with the trends. Britney's first dancer teacher, Darni Fenerty, is a friend of mine. When Britney went to Star Search, her parents did not take her. Darni took her just like I was taking kids to all these things,' she added, claiming the singer's mother Lynne Spears, 68, sent Britney to Star Search with 'one dress and one little pair of shoes. And Britney won." In her Leave it on the Dance Floor podcast last month, the choreographer mocked Taylor Swift's dance prowess, labeling the 12-time Grammy winner as "pigeon-toed."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

Also Read: Here’s a Timeline of Britney Spears and Mom Lynne Spears’ Ups and Downs Through the Years

The reality star praised Travis Kelce for being "a natural" dancer in the caption of the TikTok video that included Abby Lee's remarks about the pair. Miller said in her podcast at the time, "And her boyfriend is a much better dancer. Let’s leave it at that. He’s a great dancer." After that, the well-known choreographer continued, stating that she believed it was "too late" for Taylor to improve her dancing. Lee added, "I don’t think she’s worried about it. I don’t think that’s her top priority right now. However, I think she does probably think that she should have danced as a kid. You know, they had her slumped over that guitar playing. And I loved her music then. That was the Taylor Swift that I fell in love with." She added the caption, "Everyone can benefit from a class with me. I’ve seen clips of @Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, @Travis Kelce dancing it up both on the field and off. I think he’s a natural! Most football players like to show off! He’s a showman with swagger at heart!"

More from Inquisitr

Britney Spears Wants to Reconcile With Mom Lynne Spears 'Organically' And Not in a 'Rush'

Amanda Bynes 'Contemplating' a Tell-All Memoir Inspired by Britney Spears Post-Conservatorship