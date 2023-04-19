Aaron Carter’s Fiancée Melanie Suspects Foulplay, Says 'Bad People Promised Him a Relaunch'

Aaron Carter, the 34-year-old singer, who rose to fame in the 1990s as a teen pop artist, was found dead in the bathtub of his California home by his housekeeping staff on November 5, 2022. The singer drowned in his bathtub after taking alprazolam, a generic form of Xanax, and inhaling compressed difluoroethane, a propellant used in cans of compressed air, as per the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. The singer became "incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects," read the autopsy report. Now, Carter's fiancée, Melanie Martin, is opening up about her thoughts on the report.

The police said that the compressed cans and prescription bills for the pills were found in the singer's home. Martin, with whom the late Carter shares a child, Prince Lyric Carter, broke her silence on the autopsy report. "I am not getting the closure I need because I don’t buy it," she told US Sun on Tuesday after the results were made public. "He was found with clothing on, the coroner told me. How would he have drowned with clothing on? I still have a lot more questions I would like answered regarding the police investigation.”

Martin also told the publication how difficult it has been, dealing with Aaron's death and raising their child in the public eye. She also went ahead and thanked all the fans, friends, and family for their support. "I am having to come to terms with the fact that Prince and I, along with Aaron's family and friends, may never have all the answers," Martin said.

The 30-year-old talked about the immense love she has for Carter and said she wants to focus on Carter's legacy. "Aaron will always be the love of my life. He was an amazing partner and a loving father." She continued, "My main focus now is to raise Prince as Aaron would have wanted, and make sure Aaron's legacy is never forgotten." In the same conversation, Martin also spoke about the events of the days leading to his death. She admitted, "Nothing of the last few days of his life added up to a normal pattern."

Melanie Martin clarified that "while Aaron did have a dependency issue, he was so much more than his issues." Despite his many efforts to remain sober, "bad people" kept "reemerging from his past to trying to relaunch his career," she recalled.

Back in 2022, Martin had called a welfare check on Carter when he was driving the RV, according to TMZ. Cops pulled Carter over that day and conducted field sobriety tests. However, the cops found that Carter was clean and was not under the influence of any substance. Martin spoke about this incident too, saying the police determined "he was OK to drive," at the time. However, the entire incident gained traction, and Carter felt that Martin has embarrassed him. Hence, she went to her mother's with their son. Martin said that the last thing she heard about Carter was that he was "eating snacks" which their housekeeper had told her.

Aaron Carter rose to fame in the 1990s as a pop singer opening for the popular band Backstreet Boys in Berlin at the young age of 9. His career continued to ascend, and he went on to appear on several Nickelodeon and Disney shows. In 2017, Carter appeared on the show The Doctors where he opened up about his substance abuse and the consumption of pills. By then the singer was extremely malnourished and underweight and had even admitted himself to a rehabilitation center.