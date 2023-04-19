Aaron Carter's Cause of Death REVEALED: Autopsy Report Released After 5 Long Months

Trigger Warning: This article mentions substance abuse and death which some readers may find distressing. Readers' discretion is advised.

Aaron Carter's official cause of death has been revealed in an autopsy report released by Los Angeles County's Medical Examiner. According to TMZ, Carter's death was caused by drowning, intake of Xanax, and inhalation of compressed Difluroethane - a chemical used in cans of compressed air. He reportedly became incapacitated while in the bathtub, which led to him slipping and drowning.

Image Source: Getty Images for Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for WE tv

The unfortunate demise of the late singer and rapper Aaron Carter was reported back in November 2022. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department records mentioned that his body was discovered by the house sitter at Carter's Lancaster residence. However, in March, the coroner released a statement that mentions that Carter had "no water in his lungs" and seemed to have passed due to "huffing," a severe case of a drug overdose. Carter had a history of substance abuse and drug addiction, and this was linked as a possible cause of death early on.

The late Aaron Carter's fiancée, Melanie Martin also believed that the drugs were what claimed his life. This gives water to the case in point as cops even found cans of compressed air in his bedroom when they discovered his body. However, according to The Sun, she recently admitted that there are still many questions that have gone unanswered. “I am not getting the closure I need because I don’t buy it," she told the outlet. "He was found with clothing on the coroner told me, how would he have drowned with clothing on. I still have a lot more questions I would like answered regarding the police investigation.”

The pair even welcomed their first son, Prince Lyric Carter, just a little before Carter's passing. Martin shared the news of his death at the time through a series of emotional posts, including a montage of the couple's moments with each other and their son. She expressed her grief of losing him and also emphasized how much she'll miss her beau, "I will miss you forever like the stars miss the sun in the morning skies."

However, his mother Jane Schneck lives in denial of the fact that her son died of an accidental drug overdose as stated by the coroner in March. Schneck speculates over it being a crime scene, insinuating that her son was a victim of foul play instead.

She released a string of pictures on her Facebook page of the "supposed crime scene," which included the bathtub where he died. A hoodie, a tie-dye sweatshirt, and sweatpants were laid out on a towel that had brownish-yellow stains on them. The tiles were stained by a greenish-yellow fluid substance resembling the one in the bathtub.

In the caption, she demanded a real investigation, saying that the police did not investigate the place as a "crime scene" but rather overlooked years of possible homicide evidence, including the death threats the actor received on multiple occasions. This is because of his "addiction past," she adds, implying that the investigation may have been biased from the start.

If you are or know anyone who is struggling with substance abuse and dependence, please visit the SAMHSA’s National Helpline website or call 1-800-662-HELP (4357)