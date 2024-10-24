Aaron Carter Tearfully Addressed Fans Telling Him to Die in Old Video: "I Gave 22 Years of My Life..."

In a heart-wrenching resurfaced video, late singer Aaron Carter addressed the cruel messages from fans telling him to die, emotionally expressing his dedication to his fanbase. "I go on my Twitter and I see people saying you look like you have AIDS, you should go die," Carter tearfully shared. "I don't understand how I dedicated 22 years of my life to my fans, and now they turn on me."

Me salió en Tik Tok esta entrevista de Aaron Carter y quedé destruida. El mundo es un lugar muy muy horrible 😔 pic.twitter.com/xGhE7BQfx6 — Deluli 🧚🏼 (@luisalaeloisa) November 7, 2022

Carter's battles with mental health and addiction were well documented throughout his adult life. The former child star's struggles began early, particularly during his parents' divorce when he was filming MTV Cribs in 2003. "I didn't have a choice; it got bad when I was about 15 years old because when I did MTV Cribs the day that I had to go show off that house, my mom and my dad told me were getting in a divorce but you still had to go do this. I had to go show off all the stuff my whole life that was going to be taken away from me," he revealed.

The emotional revelation sparked widespread sympathy on social media, with fans reflecting on Carter's troubled journey. "So fucking sad, showbiz parents are such narcissistic monsters. Rest in peace, Aaron," one Reddit user commented. Another expressed shock at the relatively muted coverage of his passing: "Honestly surprised his death didn't make more headlines. I'm a 90s kid, and don't think anyone around my age didn't grow up seeing him on the Disney channel, Lizzy McGuire show, etc. He was huge."

Aaron Carter tears up talking about his body image issues and admits he gets fillers in his face. pic.twitter.com/okw8669Cyv — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 19, 2017

The depth of Carter's struggles resonated deeply with many. "He had such a hard life to begin with, sexual abuse from his sister when he was 10-13, diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar, unstable family life, multiple abusive relationships, every horrible thing that comes with being a child star, and that's just the stuff we know about. Poor guy didn't stand a chance," a commenter noted. Another admitted, "Goddammit. I was emotionally skating past this dude's death because I never cared about him as a musician, and now I feel incredibly sad for him."

Aaron Carter, Adam Rich, Austin Major, and Jansen Panettiere all died of fetanyl overdoses, and Lisa Marie Presley spent a lifetime struggling with drug abuse. — Feodor Lark (@FeodorLark) July 31, 2023

The singer's final years were marked by both hope and continued struggles. He welcomed his son Prince with former fiancée Melanie Martin in November 2021, less than a year before his tragic death. Martin later shared her heartbreak, stating, "I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him. He has a very independent and strong personality, and I couldn't help him in the way I felt he needed it." In the aftermath of Carter's passing, controversy emerged over unauthorized releases of his work. His management team strongly condemned what they called "heartless money grabs," including an unauthorized book and album release. "This is a time for mourning and reflection, not heartless money grabs and attention seeking," they stated in a powerful rebuke, as per Billboard.

In this handout photo provided by the Habersham Co Sheriff Office, Singer Aaron Carter poses for his booking photo after being charged for marijuana possession and suspicion of driving under the influence on July 15, 2017 in Clarkesville, Georgia. (Image Source: Habersham Co Sheriff Office / Getty Images)

His sister Angel Carter later invited fans to visit his final resting place at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, noting, "He adored his fans, and I know how much this would mean to him now having a final resting place where we could all celebrate his life." For Nick Carter, Aaron's older brother and Backstreet Boys member, the loss remains "unbelievable." Speaking to E! News as the first anniversary of Aaron's death approached, Nick expressed his ongoing struggle to process the tragedy: "I'm still processing the whole situation and trying to make sense of it—because it hasn't."