Oprah Winfrey Spends $240,000 on a Surprising Feature in Her $14 Million Telluride, Colorado Home

While it's widely recognized that Oprah Winfrey owns numerous lavish residences, the extent of their extravagance remains relatively unknown to many.

Winfrey began her career as one of the youngest and few female African-American news reporters in Nashville during the late seventies. Afterward, she relocated to Chicago and worked in the media industry for several years before achieving tremendous success with her talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, which remained on the air for an impressive 25 years. Throughout her journey, she has established herself as a thriving actress, media proprietor, producer and philanthropist.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

According to The Richest, with a net worth exceeding $3 billion, Winfrey ranks among the wealthiest celebrities worldwide. Her primary residence is a sprawling 23,000-square-foot mansion located in Montecito, California. In 2018, she acquired an adjacent property to expand her home's amenities by incorporating a horse ranch. When Winfrey isn't in California, she enjoys spending time on the picturesque island of Maui, Hawaii, where she owns acres of lush farmland and cultivates her fruits and vegetables. Additionally, she has a mansion in Colorado, affectionately referred to as a high-tech "treehouse," situated on a few acres within the serene mountainous landscape overlooking the ski town of Telluride.

According to Zillow, Winfrey acquired an 8,700-square-foot mountain residence in Telluride, Colorado, formerly owned by tech executive Bob Wall, for a price of $14 million. The house comprises five bedrooms and is equipped with a range of smart home amenities. According to realtor T.D. Smith of Telluride Real Estate Corp., the property boasts innovative features such as the ability to remotely water indoor plants using an iPad from San Francisco, highlighting the residence's cutting-edge technology.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

The expansive residence showcases an impressive stone fireplace, breathtaking floor-to-ceiling windows, and a double-height ceiling adorned with elegant wood paneling. The house has been meticulously equipped with state-of-the-art smart technology, overseeing various aspects such as security, lighting, and heating. Among its notable features is a family room that incorporates a library, a billiards table, and a retractable movie projection screen that seamlessly disappears into the ceiling when not in use, catering to the needs of its book-loving owner.

Image Source: Joshua Johnson Photography

The open-plan kitchen exudes a spacious and airy atmosphere, boasting stainless steel worktops complemented by exquisite oak cabinets. While exposed steel beams contribute to its trendy industrial aesthetic, the warm wood cabinets and rustic stone walls prevent it from appearing mundane. Additionally, an eight-person dining area is conveniently accessible from the kitchen.

Image Source: Joshua Johnson Photography

Undoubtedly, Winfrey possesses the means to indulge in life's luxuries and more. However, she has been known to harbor some unique preferences. Notably, she made a distinctive addition to her residence in Telluride, and intriguingly, it appears that Tom Cruise may have played a role in this decision. Instead of walking to the ski slopes like an average person, she has a charming old-fashioned trolley tram that shuttles her from her residence to the slopes. Given the unpredictable weather conditions in Colorado, navigating can be challenging.

Image Source: Joshua Johnson Photography

However, Winfrey doesn't fret about icy roads or travel difficulties because she doesn't rely on cars to reach her destinations. This tram cart track system came with a staggering price tag of $240,000. While it remains uncertain how frequently she utilizes the tram cart to access the ski slopes, it is evident that she has abundant financial resources to have such a unique addition, even if it serves as a decorative feature.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bryan Bedder

According to The Things, it appears that Winfrey's decision to acquire the tram cart may have been influenced by her encounter with Cruise and Katie Holmes in the same region years ago. The meeting left a profound impression on Winfrey, leading to her being captivated by the idea of owning a similar mode of transportation.

