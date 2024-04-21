A Timeline of the Explosive Feuds of the Hip-Hop Titans

Hip-Hop's Explosive Feud With A Detailed Timeline

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

The rap game has been set ablaze by an explosive feud involving some of hip-hop's biggest titans - Drake, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Future, and even veteran Rick Ross. It all ignited last October when Drake and Cole's collab First Person Shooter sparked Lamar's fiery response to Like That. The back-and-forth escalated with Cole's scathing 7 Minute Drill and an alleged Drake diss track leaking online. Shots have been fired from all sides, with surprise cameos from The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, and even Uma Thurman offering Drake her iconic Kill Bill jumpsuit amidst the mayhem. Buckle up as this saga continues to unfold in unexpected ways across the rap universe.

1. October 2023

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

Last October was when it all started. The highly anticipated collaboration between Drake and Cole took place. The track was titled First Person Shooter. This song made it to the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was part of Drake's latest album, 'For All the Dogs,' as per Business Insider. In the song, Cole boldly asserts his position among the rap game's elite. He draws comparisons to Lamar and Drake himself. The rap says, "Love when they argue the hardest MC, Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me?/We the big three like we started a league, but right now, I feel like Muhammad Ali." This verse from Cole sparked a response from Lamar in his song Like That. Eventually, it ignited a friendly rivalry among these three rap titans.

2. March 22, 2024

Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by Gary Miller (M) Photo by Burak Cingi (R) Photo by Eric Charbonneau

It seems Lamar took issue with Cole's big three remarks, as he addressed it around five months later in the song Like That. This track was part of the collaborative album by Metro Boomin and Future titled 'We Don't Trust You,' as per Hyper Beast. In his verse, which comes in the middle of the song, Lamar declares "motherf--- the big three," adding "it's just big me." He also responds to Cole's First Person Shooter line by rapping: "f--- sneak dissin', first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches." Beyond criticizing the "big three" comment, Lamar's verse takes aim at Drake, appearing to compare his rival to Michael Jackson while likening himself to Prince - all while dissing Drake's 'best work.' In the same verse, he seems to call out Drake's album "For All the Dogs," rapping: "What? I'm really like that/And your best work is a light pack/N----, Prince outlived Mike Jack'/N----, bum." He continues: "'Fore all your dogs gettin' buried/ That's a K with all these nines, he gon' see Pet Sematary."

3. April 5, 2024

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Astrida Valigorsky

The album featured the track 7 Minute Drill, a scathing critique directed at Lamar. Cole minced no words, labeling Lamar's 2022 album 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers' as "tragic" and implying that his acclaimed work 'To Pimp a Butterfly' was dull. The lyrics went: "He still doin' shows, but fell off like the Simpsons/ Your first s--- was classic, your last s--- was tragic/ Your second s--- put n----- to sleep, but they gassed it/ Your third s--- was massive and that was your prime." Cole asserted his ascendancy, rapping: "I was trailing right behind and I just now hit mine/ Now I'm front of the line with a comfortable lead/ How ironic, soon as I got it, now he wants somethin' with me." He proceeded to question Lamar's output, spitting: "averagin' one hard verse like every 30 months or somethin'," before delivering the incisive line: "Four albums in 12 years, n----, I can divide."

4. April 7, 2024

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Josh Brasted

Just two days after his track 7 Minute Drill ignited a frenzy across the internet, Cole backtracked on his lyrics. During his Dreamville Festival performance in North Carolina, the Grammy-winning artist addressed the crowd, admitting that publicly disparaging Lamar "disrupts my f---ing peace," and it didn't "sit right with my spirit." He acknowledged that he had "downplayed" Lamar's discography and "his greatness." "I felt so conflicted because I'm like, bro, I don't really feel no way," he told the audience, as captured in fan videos. "But the world wanna see blood… So I say all of that to say, in my spirit of trying to get this music out, I ain't gonna lie to y'all, I moved in a way that I spiritually feel bad on. I try to like, jab my n---- back. I try to keep it friendly, but at the end of the day, when I listen to it and when it comes out and I see the talk, that s--- don't sit right with my spirit." Cole openly asked for Lamar's forgiveness, saying "forgive me for the misstep." The controversial song was subsequently removed from streaming platforms just days later.

5. April 12, 2024

Image Source: Getty Images | photo by Prince Williams

Not long after Cole walked back his comments about Lamar, Future and Metro Boomin released a follow-up album packed with features from renowned artists like The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, and even Cole himself. On the track All to Myself, The Weeknd croons: "They could never diss my brothers, baby/When they got leaks in they operation/I thank God that I never signed my life away." According to Complex and other media outlets, this line seems to reference The Weeknd's past association with Drake. As previously reported, on the song Show of Hands, Rocky also appears to use Rihanna's 'bad girl RiRi' nickname, potentially alluding to Drake's lingering feelings for her. This comes after fans speculated that Drake took a jab at Rocky on his 'For All the Dogs' album released in October, rapping: "Call up Pluto, Metro, should've put me on the first one / N----s swear they bitch the baddest, I just bagged the worst one/ N----s in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or somethin'? / I smash before you birthed, son, Flacko hit it first, son."

6. April 13, 2024

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Prince Williams

An alleged Drake diss track targeting Lamar and several other artists has been making waves on social media. Although Drake hasn't officially acknowledged the song, titled Push Ups (Drop and Give Me 50), according to Rolling Stone, the leaked track gained traction after DJ Akademiks premiered it in high quality. In the song, which has circulated in multiple versions, Drake appears to take jabs at Lamar, referring to him as a "pipsqueak" and mocking his shoe size and past collaborations with Taylor Swift and Maroon 5. He raps, "Maroon 5 need a verse you better make it witty/You only need a verse for the Swifties/Top say drop and give 'em 50." Drake also seems to compare Lamar unfavorably to other artists like SZA, Travis Scott, and 21 Savage. The alleged diss track doesn't stop there. Fans believe Drake also aims shots at Future, Metro Boomin ("Metro, shut yo ho ass up and make some drums"), Ross ("Every song that made it on the chart, he got from Drizzy"), and Cole, with the line "I don't care what Cole thinks, that Dot s--- was weak as f---."

7. April 13, 2024

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mireya Acierto

The online feud between Drake and Ross escalated rapidly after Ross released his diss track. Within a matter of hours, Ross struck back at Drake with his own scathing song titled Champagne Moments and a flurry of provocative posts on social media. At 48 years old, the veteran rapper accused Drake of employing ghostwriters, dismissively referring to him as a "white boy," and claiming Lil Wayne, Drake's mentor, "gave you the juice." Ross also alleged that Drake had undergone plastic surgery to alter the shape of his nose and that he had unfollowed Drake on social media in retaliation for Drake supposedly sending a cease-and-desist order to fellow rapper French Montana. Ross declared: "I unfollowed you, n----, 'cause you sent the motherf---ing cease-and-desist to French Montana, n----. You sent the police, n----, hatin' on my dawg project/That wasn't the same white boy that I seen, n----, when we were makin' their early records."

8. April 14, 2024

Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by Prince Williams (M) Photo by Manny Hernandez (R) Photo by Jason Howard

The feud escalated on social media, with Ross firing the first shot on X, "If we keeping it gangster when you see me you check me." Ross further provoked Drake, writing, "Drop a response or tell the kids you don't respond," along with the hashtag "#BBLDrizzy." Reacting to Drake's Instagram Stories, Ross uploaded a video mocking the rapper. "BBL Drizzy called his mommy on me," he said. "He shared their text messages with each other. Ah, cupcake Drake. Tell your momma you stayed out past your curfew, white boy," Ross added, per Billboard. The feud took an unexpected turn when Uma Thurman became involved. After an alleged leaked diss from Drake circulated online, the actress posted a still from Kill Bill on her Instagram Stories, depicting her character surrounded by armed assailants – likely a reference to Drake's multiple ongoing feuds. Thurman then shared a photo of the Kill Bill jumpsuit in storage, asking Drake: "Need this?"