Jennifer Aniston Was Phobic About This, And Almost Didn't Star in 'Cake' For The Same

Jennifer Aniston has graced both Off-Broadway stages and the silver screen, delighting her fans with many unforgettable portrayals throughout her illustrious career. From her iconic role as Rachel Green on Friends, she has consistently captivated audiences with her talent and charm. But it appears that Aniston, like any other person, is not immune to experiencing fear and vulnerability.

Throughout the years, Aniston has faced a fear of water that, at times, had the potential to hinder her career progression. This phobia had reached such a severe level that, had she succumbed to it, she might have missed out on a Golden Globe nomination for her exceptional performance in the film Cake. It remains possible that this fear continues to impact her to some extent, suggests The Things.

Aniston openly admitted to having a phobia of water back in 2015. This made the filming experience of the movie Cake particularly challenging for the accomplished star. According to E! News at the time, Aniston revealed during a special screening of the movie how she developed the phobia. She said, “I was a kid and I was riding this tricycle around a swimming pool and I drove my tricycle into the swimming pool and I didn’t let go and my brother tried to [help me], I basically have a real fear of going underwater."

The Murder Mystery star discussed how her fellow cast members and the crew reacted to this. She reportedly faced skepticism surrounding her water phobia and explained that "no one" believed in the authenticity of her fear. Aniston said, "I can’t go underwater and no one believed me. I’m like, ‘I honestly can’t.’ Just to get the one shot of me going under [water] with the weight, I think we did that 30 times.”

During the production of Cake, Aniston, at the age of 45, confronted her fear directly as she had to tackle a challenging scene involving water. In the movie, she portrays a character grappling with chronic pain and a dependency on prescription painkillers. The character chooses to engage in water therapy. It required approximately 30 takes for the former Friends star to master the pool scene.

To fully embody her character, Claire, in Cake, Aniston collaborated closely with doctors, addiction specialists, and individuals experiencing chronic pain. This collaboration enabled her to delve deeply into the role and authentically portray the complexities of Claire's journey.

"It as really about what was the accident, what happened, what was broken, what part of my body…was hurting all the time, It was pretty excruciating and a shattering of her body and it was basically just moving in that slow way constantly and the second layer of the cake was the emotional wreckage," she told E!News. Aniston emphasized that her transformation into the character of Claire involved not only comprehending the physical impacts of drugs on the body but also integrating the emotional aspects. She described it as the task of an actor to tap into the emotional pain that comes with the unimaginable situation.

