A Secret Service Agent Secretly Brought His GF To Obama’s Beach Home: "In Michelle’s Bathroom..."

Trust and duty are the bedrock on which a Secret Service agent's career is truly built. However, not for Koryeah Dwanyen's former lover. Recently, one agent's romantic misadventure turned into a cautionary tale that underlined the high stakes of presidential security. Dwanyen's recently published book titled Undercover Heartbreak: A Memoir of Trust and Trauma, narrates with shocking candor a case of professional misconduct that reads just like a Hollywood thriller. The work exposed how a senior Secret Service agent assigned to then-President Barack Obama had systematically breached some fundamental rules, just for the sake of impressing his love interest at that time: Dwanyen.

The incident dates back to 2022 when Dwanyen met the agent on a Martha's Vineyard vacation. What began as an innocent-seeming encounter soon spiraled into several increasingly risky breaches. The agent, who is referred to in the memoir only as 'Dale,' first shared unauthorized photos of the Obamas' beachfront Hawaii property with Dwanyen—a move that crossed professional boundaries. But the agent's most audacious act came when he invited Dwanyen to tour the residence while the Obama family was away. At one point, in a truly bizarre moment of impropriety, he even propositioned an intimate encounter in Michelle Obama's bathroom. He joked, "We should have sex in Michelle’s bathroom, like a mile-high club," as per ABC News.

The Secret Service upon finding out the transgressions, took immediate action. Anthony Guglielmi, the agency's chief of communications, confirmed the incident to CNN and said that the agent brought an unauthorized individual into the residence on a non-business basis without prior authorization. The aftermath saw suspension, followed by termination upon completion of a thorough investigation. But by no means has this been an isolated incident. The Secret Service recently also came under the scanner given their security lapses that allowed for an assassination attempt at former President Donald Trump in July, at a rally in Butler Pennsylvania, as per CBS News. The agency's reputation has increasingly been marred by a series of misconduct cases that raise very serious questions about its operational integrity.

Dwanyen in her new memoir also spilled the beans on what the agent apparently disclosed about the Obama family's daily routine. She stated, "I knew their code names. I knew what day Orange Theory was, what day [Michelle Obama] had private tennis lessons, and when her personal trainer came...Things that I should not have been privy to as a civilian." That's not all. Dwanyen also uncovered one more twist to this story: the agent had never been divorced, as he had led her to believe. Fearing a massive compromise in national security, she called Dales's supervisors with photo evidence of his multiple security breaches while serving as an agent.