A Psychologist Predicts Melania Trump Faces Loneliness Now That Barron Trump is 18

As Barron Trump, son of Donald and Melania Trump, reached adulthood on March 20 with his 18th birthday, speculation about the future dynamics within the Trump family intensified. While many continue to speculate about possible marital issues on the horizon or make guesses about the Trumps’ political trajectory, one thing is for certain for Melania—the transition to an empty nest once Barron moves on to his next phase in life. Psychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez from NYC's Comprehend the Mind shed light on the possible challenges Melania might face as Barron becomes an adult.

Being an only child and having grown up in the spotlight, Barron’s upbringing has been anything but ordinary. Dr. Hafeez noted, "Barron is an only child and has been in the public eye from day one. Melania is understandably protective of him, especially given the political storm that has followed their family in the last several years."

Today is Barron Trump's birthday.



Happy birthday Barron!

18 years old! 😊🥳🎂 https://t.co/ILDB2O9d6d — ONLY MELANIA (@OnlyMelaniaTR) March 20, 2024

A source close to the family shared their insights to The List: "Melania's main job is taking care of Barron. Barron is shy and reserved, and she has been a good mother to him all of these years. Melania dislikes a petting zoo. She goes when she has to but if it's not essential she prefers to stay out of the public eye. When an event is packed full of campaigning types and crowds of people even at Mar-a-Lago, she tries to opt out."

As per Nicki Swift, this has been evident in her reduced appearances alongside Donald during his recent campaign activities. As such, Dr. Hafeez highlighted the potential challenge Melania faces, given Donald’s busy schedule. The doctor explained, "To make matters more complex, it doesn't appear that Trump does much of the parenting, and even if he does, he is publicly too busy to be a present father, leaving Melania to fret on her own."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

The transition for any parent when their child reaches adulthood and leaves home is significant, but Melania's experience may carry additional complexities due to her efforts to shield Barron from public scrutiny and maintain his privacy. Dr. Hafeez emphasized, "In the healthiest of parent-child relationships, turning 18, growing into a young man, and leaving home, is a huge deal for most mothers. Mothers and sons enjoy a more affectionate, less strained relationship than mothers and daughters, especially in the teen years."

Melania and baby Barron join Donald Trump in an ad for The Apprentice. Happy birthday Barron! pic.twitter.com/7rmiVyZ1bG — Freyja™ (@FreyjaTarte) March 20, 2024

She added, "Melania may have even leaned on Barron in tumultuous times or busied herself with his life. Barron leaving home is more than just a son going away. It is a son becoming possibly subject to ridicule or harm, as well as her loneliness and lack of emotional support that she may have derived from Barron." At the same time, another source close to the situation suggested, "I think it's possible that she will follow him wherever he goes to school."