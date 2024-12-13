A Producer is Willing to Offer Ridiculous Amount To Brangelina If They Star in a Movie Together Now

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie famously began their romance when they met on the sets of the 2003 blockbuster action-comedy Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The ex-couple was last seen on screen in 2015 for the dramatic film By the Sea. Now, a famed Hollywood producer wishes to cast them for an ambitious project worth $60 million. Producer and filmmaker Danny Rossner is on 'a mission' to reunite the ex-flames for his passion venture Hotel Martinez. He has allegedly offered Pitt and Jolie 'blank checks' for the lead roles. "Right now, I think, Brad Pitt’s in the $20 to $25 million range [per movie] and Angelina Jolie is in the $15 million range. In the 50-percent range above their going rate is what we’re prepared to offer,” Rossner told Page Six.

The producer explained that the plot revolves around an extra-marital affair set at the Hotel Martinez in Cannes, France, during World War II. Pitt would essay the real-life role of Emmanuel Martinez, the hotel owner, and Jolie would portray Emma Digard, his seductive mistress. The director acknowledged that the screenplay would involve explicit love-making: “There is a love scene. It’s a torrid one, too. It’s not salacious but there are very heavy love scenes. Martinez had a wife and he had a mistress.”

Rossner stated he was willing to make adjustments for the ex-couple when it was brought up that they would not even be in the same room, much less film sultry sequences. “Then [the scenes] would disappear. That is the beauty of having the right to adjust the screenplay. But they’re certainly important for character development.” Although he conceded that the casting was unlikely, Rossner did state that he believed in miracles. “If we can have a cease-fire between Israel and Lebanon, [Pitt and Jolie] can put their differences aside and come together to build a bridge and make this movie,” he claimed.

Rossner stated that he is betting his success on the estranged pair because it would be a “guaranteed success if they come on. There’s not even a second place. It’s a slam dunk with them.” The divorce proceedings are still ongoing even though the couple officially split in 2019. In the past, the Salt actress had accused Pitt of being abusive throughout their marriage; the FBI looked into these allegations but no charges were brought. While Jolie concentrated on her children and charitable endeavors, the World War Z actor remained out of the spotlight.

As per Hello! Magazine, the ex-couples have amassed considerable wealth with their respective careers; Pitt's net worth is approximately $400 million, and Jolie's net worth is around $120 million. While Pitt is currently in a stable relationship with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, Jolie has been focusing on raising their six children: Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Throughout the divorce process, the children have allegedly supported their mother, with some of the older ones even renouncing their father's surname from their own names.