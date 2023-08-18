A Peak Into Sam Asghari's Post-Divorce Future, What All Will He Get From Britney Spears

During the planning of her June 2022 wedding to Sam Asghari, Britney Spears made sure to secure her assets in case of divorce. Spears, 41, and Asghari, 29, signed an unbreakable prenuptial agreement that protects the singer's estimated $60 million net worth. The prenup specifies that Asghari will get “$1 million every two years” of their marriage, with a ceiling of “$10 million after 15 years,” a source told US Weekly. Asghari also relinquished all claims to Spears' song library, and his name isn't on the deed to their shared residence; instead, the couple opted to put the house in a limited liability corporation, or LLC, as per the source.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Vivien Killilea

The Insider claimed that Spears found the details of the prenup negotiations “overwhelming,” but she is probably grateful that the arrangement is now in place. Spears and Asghari announced their divorce on Wednesday, August 16, after 14 months of marriage.

Neither the pop artist nor the personal trainer has officially commented on the split, although reports circulated earlier this year that the couple's marriage had been rough in its first year. A second insider told US Weekly in July that Spears and Asghari disagreed on plans to increase their family. While Spears was “anxious to get started,” Asghari was “very full right now” and wasn't “in a rush” to have children, according to a source.

Britney Spears has gathered top Hollywood divorce attorney, Laura Wasser, and the lawyer who helped end her conservatorship, Matthew Rosengart, for her divorce from Sam Asghari.



Sam is reportedly trying to contest their prenup to get more money from her. pic.twitter.com/6c4YfySqGf — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 17, 2023

“She wants to be a mom again so badly and says Sam’s breaking a promise he made when they first got together,” the source said. “It’s hard to imagine him changing his mind anytime soon.” A month before this, another source shared with the outlet that the pair was “determined to make their marriage work” despite a shaky last few months.

Asghari apparently wants to rewrite their prenuptial agreement in exchange for maintaining her secrets, a source previously told Page Six. The source revealed that Asghari is “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid.”

JUST IN: Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari separate after explosive fight about cheating rumors: report https://t.co/U9onzk8zWe pic.twitter.com/uCqnHDWCd5 — New York Post (@nypost) August 16, 2023

Asghari and Spears have reportedly been living apart for a while, which has fueled rumors that their relationship is in trouble. The two got into “a nuclear argument” about Spears' alleged cheating, as per TMZ. A conflict allegedly started after Asghari confronted Spears over an allegation that the Toxic singer had been unfaithful to him, according to multiple individuals who spoke to the publication. “It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce,” one source said.

Neal Hersh, Asghari's attorney, also said he would challenge their prenuptial agreement, and the court documents reportedly read, “[He] has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party. There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to [Sam] at this time,” it continued.

