A New Website Keeps Track of the Amount of Money Donald Trump Owes in the Fraud Judgement

Donald Trump has filed an appeal against his $454 million New York civil fraud judgment. This challenges a judge's determination that Trump lied about his wealth while building the real estate empire that rose him to fame and the presidency. Additionally, a new website, as reported by HuffPost, is now available to monitor the accumulating interest on his debts. The Donald Trump's Debt: Live Counter continuously updates the total amount owed to New York following his loss in the civil fraud trial, which initially resulted in a penalty of $355 million.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Justin Sullivan

Despite his ongoing appeal, the total debt increased to nearly $454 million due to the accumulating interest. The interest continues to grow at a rate of $112,000 per day until Trump settles the debt or there is a revision in the amount owed. As of Monday afternoon, the live counter indicated that the former president's debt has escalated to almost $465 million. The tracking website, devised by Democratic strategist and journalist Johnny Palmadessa, offers more than just a tally of Trump's debt. It features a Trump-themed quiz and a chatbot that allows visitors to pose questions to Trump, knowing that he is unlikely to respond.

Furthermore, according to The Guardian, the court granted the former US president until 17 March, 30 days from the verdict, to devise a plan of action. Trump is further tied up by the verdict's prohibition, which prevents his company from seeking a loan from any entity conducting business in New York for the next three years, potentially narrowing his options to raise funds for the bond. Meanwhile, Palmadessa unveiled the new website in a Threads post on Sunday. He wrote, “It is the only website actively being monitored by an accountant to ensure accuracy.”

New Website Tracks Just How Much Money Donald Trump Owes https://t.co/DF7f7Hxu1u — HuffPost (@HuffPost) February 26, 2024

However, Palmadessa isn’t the only one tracking Trump’s mounting debt. New York Attorney General Letitia James has also been regularly posting reminders of his debt on X, formerly known as Twitter. Trump has yet to disclose his strategy for addressing the debt. Furthermore, Attorney General James recently indicated that she is prepared to petition the judge to seize Trump's assets if he fails or refuses to pay the sum owed, including some of his most renowned properties. Moreover, while winning the presidency this year could potentially grant him the authority to halt the federal criminal cases against him, it would not free him of civil liability in the New York state court.

As for Trump's three other pending criminal trials, the timing remains uncertain, but significant developments are anticipated soon. These developments will provide a clearer picture of which trials, if any, will proceed before the election. In Washington DC, a criminal trial concerning Trump's actions on and before January 6 is contingent upon the US Supreme Court's forthcoming decision regarding his assertion of presidential criminal immunity. Moreover, in Florida, Trump is confronting criminal charges related to mishandling national security documents.