A Look Inside Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' Lavish $12 Million Home

Hollywood power couple Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are selling their lavish New York mansion. The sprawling estate in Westchester County is on the market for a cool $12 million. The pair bought the property in 2019 for $4.5 million. Now, with their kids growing up, they're ready to move on. "When I purchased our Irvington home I knew our family would share many happy times here, and we have!" Zeta-Jones told the Wall Street Journal. She added that it feels like the right time to sell, as their son and daughter have left home.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Karwai Tang

The Georgian-style house sits on 12 acres of prime real estate and it overlooks the Hudson River, offering stunning views. Built in the 1920s, the home has been carefully renovated, as per Page Six. The couple kept many original features while adding modern touches. At 11,653 square feet, the mansion is truly massive. It has four floors packed with luxurious amenities and there are eight bedrooms with its own bathroom. In total, the house boasts 12 bathrooms - more than enough for family and guests.

One of the home's standout features is the indoor pool. It is perfect for year-round swimming plus a rare find even in high-end properties. There's also a gym and recreation room on the first floor, a pure heaven for fitness enthusiasts. The main living areas are equally impressive with around a 30-foot interior gallery connecting the formal living room, salon, study, family room, and kitchen. The gourmet kitchen has state-of-the-art Miele appliances, marble countertops, and stylish gold hardware, heaven for chefs.

Book lovers will adore the two-story library because it has wood-paneled walls and a black-brick fireplace to create a cozy atmosphere. Round-topped French windows let in plenty of natural light and with that, an antique chandelier adds a touch of glamour. In contrast, the living room has a more modern feel. Clean white walls and contemporary furniture create a sleek look. Eye-catching art pieces complete the space. The dining room can fit a long table, perfect for dinner parties. Large windows flood the room with sunlight. The main bedroom suite is fit for Hollywood royalty. It includes a sitting area, fireplace, and huge walk-in closet. One can only imagine the designer clothes that have hung there.

Outside, a 100-foot terrace offers breathtaking views of the Hudson. Iron railings add a classic touch. Steps lead down to beautifully landscaped gardens and a patio area. It's an ideal spot for outdoor entertaining. Zeta-Jones and Douglas have owned homes worldwide. They've had properties in Bermuda, Wales, Spain, and California. Now, they plan to spend more time abroad. "Michael and I plan to spend more time in Bermuda and Europe," Zeta-Jones explained, as per The New York Post. The couple has a history of savvy real estate moves. They previously sold a home in nearby Bedford for $20.5 million after buying it for $11.25 million. If this sale goes through, they stand to make a tidy profit on their Irvington estate too.