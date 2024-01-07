A List of 'Vanderpump Rules’ Greatest and Worst Seasons Ranked

In 2023, Vanderpump Rules Commemorated Ten Years Of Airing

A well-known figure made an appearance on Vanderpump Rules in 2013: Lisa Vanderpump of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The show swiftly established itself as a mainstay on the Bravo network, with the main plot centered on the toxic relationship between Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor. Despite being limited to only eight episodes, the first season's ensemble, who worked at Lisa's restaurant SUR in Los Angeles, struck a chord with viewers. The season's most significant reveal could have been the plots to which each cast member contributed. Vanderpump Rules' tenth season reignited fan interest with shocking treachery, inspiring personal development, and endearing milestones. This ranking examines the different seasons of the show, starting with the greatest of all of them.

1. Season 8

The attempt by the producers to introduce a fresh cast of people that viewers weren't interested in is what's wrong with Season 8. The friendship between recent arrivals Max Boyens and Dayna Kathan didn't interest the viewers, and they weren't interested in learning why Charli Burnett avoids pasta. Furthermore, the original cast took a backseat and replayed past dramas for the bulk of the season, which was sort of dull. The fans missed the good old days at SUR and thought that the "new era" was a little contrived.

2. Season 5

The fifth season was a complete catastrophe. Memorable fights, drama, and several moments made the viewers laugh. The combined Bachelor/Bachelorette trip to New Orleans, when the guys went to a sports bar dressed in drag, was the season's high point. Another famous scene from The Drag Night was when Kristen Doute approached an inebriated Tom Schwartz over infidelity accusations. Season 5 has many positive aspects, but it also has some drawbacks. The primary problem was that the season focused mostly on the poisonous relationship between Katie Maloney and Schwartz and whether or not they ought to be married.

3. Season 6

Even though season six was released later, it was still exciting to watch. It rivals the quality of a few of the first seasons. As per Reality Tea reports, this season is superior to season seven because it has many of the show's most memorable moments, such as "It's not about the pasta." There was no shortage of drama this season. This is because Taylor's infidelity to Faith was the main focus, and that one terrible incident caused a great deal of drama this season. To name only a small portion of the drama, it also had Schroeder dating her terrible lover, Frank.

4. Season 3

This season was one of the best ones on the list till now. Every aspect of a fantastic Vanderpump Rules season is there in Season 3. Scheana's crop top wedding gown, Miami Girl, Schwartz's panic episode at Pump, and many other things. Fans were also first exposed to Doute's post-Sandoval affair with James Kennedy in Season 3. Even if their relationship was a complete disaster, Doute will always be loved by fans for welcoming Kennedy into the VPR family. Ultimately, season 3 delivered the messy drama that fans had been waiting for—nearly every member of the cast was full of it.

5. Season 10

For Sandoval sleuths, seeing the Season 10 episode "Divorce Party Crashers" is a must since that's when Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss claim the affair started. Leviss abandons Maloney's Divorce Trip in the episode to go on a "guys' night out at the Mondrian." Later on, however, the two acknowledged that their seven-month romance had started later that evening. Perhaps the most amazing season of Vanderpump Rules to date was season 10. Scheana Shay shocked everyone by secretly eloping and having a beautiful wedding in Mexico after finally falling in love with Brock Davies. This season focused on coming to terms with the past, forgiving others, and moving on in addition to drama.

6. Season 9

The emphasis of the reality TV show shifted away from the rookies in Season 9, which marked a return to form. However, other cast members were missing from Season 9 besides the newcomers. After their former co-star Faith Stowers claimed the Vanderpump Rules stars reported her to the police after "reading a Daily Mail article about a Black woman wanted for theft," TODAY reported in 2020, Schroeder and Doute were let go by the network. Following Season 8, Taylor and Brittany Cartwright both departed the show. After losing half of its actors, Season 9 found it difficult to establish itself. Although there were a few standout scenes, it was obvious that the TV show was beginning to deteriorate.

7. Season 7

Given that the competitors are becoming older and more established, season seven of Vanderpump Rules was perhaps one of the least interesting. Shay is the main focus of Season 7. She asked Adam Scott if he loved her over and over again and even adopted a penguin for him. Additionally, Season 7 was the first time viewers saw Schroeder in a positive relationship. When they witnessed Beau Clark manage Schroeder's meltdowns with maturity and grace, fans worldwide exhaled with relief. However, there was a lack of dramatic moments throughout the season.

