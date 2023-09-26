Here's a List of the NFL Players Who Love Taylor Swift's Bops

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Shearer/TAS23

Taylor Swift has been in the limelight for the roaring success of her Eras Tour, which is set to conclude next year in August. The singer has been quite a busy bee due to her hectic schedule to perform. On that note, doing 'regular' things can become difficult, and the same may even be the case with her love life. The Red singer is known for her complicated dating history, which included numerous high-profile members of the entertainment industry, such as Harry Styles, Taylor Lautner, and Jake Gyllenhall, to name a few. Fast forward to the present, she’s been in the headlines ever since rumors of her possibly dating NFL star player Travis Kelce. The two have been spending plenty of time together, and Swift even showed up at a game of his, fueling these rumors. But Kelce isn't the only professional footballer who enjoys her tunes. Take a look at some other NFL players who share a love for Swift's music.

1. Aaron Rogers

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Schultz

Aaron Rodgers is a gifted quarterback with an impressive career; he plays for the famous New York Jets in the big leagues. As per reports, Rodgers claims to be a die-hard fan of Swift’s Folklore album and even decided to experience the magic in her voice live. So he attended the Eras Tour at the MetLife Stadium located in New Jersey, where he recently relocated. He was accompanied by Hollywood couple Miles and Keileigh Teller. All three of them had a grand time vibing to her music.

2. Nate Sudfeld

Image Source: Getty Images | (Photo by Grant Halverson

Nate Sudfeld is another great player in the NFL who plays for the Detroit Lions as a quarterback. Fans were pleasantly surprised to learn that while he does have a unique taste in music, he also appreciates Swift's songs on occasion. In a video released on his team’s official Instagram account, Sudfeld confessed a list of his favorite songs belonging to Swift’s hit song lists. "Long Live is really good; also Never Grow Up kinda put me in my feels when I went to college and All Too Well is a new banger," he said in the video.

3. Jared Goff

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Eulitt

Jared Goff also plays for the Detroit Lions as a quarterback for the NFL, and like Sudfeld, he too shares a similar affinity for Taylor Swift’s enchanting music. In a similar Instagram video, he shared a list of his top songs from Swift’s collection: “My first one, I’m going to go with Getaway Car, number two, I’ll go with The One.” The last one in his list matched Sudfeld’s, which was All Too Well, but Goff favored the extended version of the song, which is 10 minutes long.

4. Aiden Hutchinson

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Sargent

Detroit Lions' star defensive end prefers one OG song that has continued to swoon the hearts of Swift’s fandom for ages together. In the same video featuring his teammates Goff and Suddfeld, Hutchinson revealed that Love Story simply 'hits differently' for him regardless of how many times he’s heard it or how old the song is. He said in the video, “It’s an oldie. It’s a classic. I love it.” This comes as no surprise, given that Love Story was one of Swift's earliest hits and made her a household name.

5. Carl Nassib

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Carl Nassib is an incredible linebacker who played in the NFL for seven glorious seasons before he retired on September 7, 2023. Nassib has often flaunted his love for the Delicate singer's music and refers to himself as a 'card-carrying Swiftie.' He even said so to Interview Magazine in 2022. He gave a brief account of the impact the very first album he heard of Swift's (Speak Now) had on him. Shortly after, he even got his friend group on the bandwagon, and all of them listened to her songs. Nassib even attended two of her tours: Red and Reputation.

6. JJ Watt

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Lawrie

JJ Watt played for the NFL for 12 successful seasons for the Houston Texans as a defensive lineman. Earlier this year, in March, he took to Instagram to share a snippet of his experience at her Eras Tour and even gave an honest review about it in the caption of his post. He commented, “Unbelievable overall,” and proceeded to gush about Swift’s skills as an artist in the music industry: “You can tell when somebody does something at the top of their game.”

7. Mac Jones

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Maddie Meyer

New England Patriots quarterback Michael McCorkle "Mac" Jones also joins this list of prominent NFL players who adore Taylor Swift's work. He was present at the Eras Tour held in May and was spotted wearing a suave sweatshirt from the concert at a preseason game that was held the very next day. This isn't the only time he has been 'vocal' about his love for Swift's music. Jones also stated that The Last Great American Dynasty and Karma were his favorite hits, and Reputation was his top choice when it came to Swift's albums.

8. David Andrews

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mitchell Leff

Lastly, we have Patriots quarterback player David Andrews on this list. He’s often known for his vigor and passion in the game, and now, he’s also part of the millions of people who are big fans of Swift. On X, formerly known as Twitter, his team’s handle released a video of him and his teammates listing their favorite songs from Swift's repertoire. Andrews didn’t hold back and named Mary’s Song from her debut album as his most cherished and favorite track of all time in May 2023.

