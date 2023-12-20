A Legal Expert Explains To Mary Trump How The Recent Ruling Places GOPers in ‘Hot Seat’

In a significant ruling on Tuesday, the Colorado Supreme Court rendered a decision disqualifying former President Donald Trump from seeking the presidency in the state. This decision, based on the Constitution's insurrection clause, mandated the secretary of state to omit his name from the upcoming Republican presidential primary ballot. The former President faced this legal setback following a notice served by his niece and a legal representative. Mary Trump recently spotlighted concerns regarding her uncle's alleged involvement in a "legal fund scam," as reported by Raw Story, further amplifying the contentious legal developments surrounding the former President.

Mary consistently displays her readiness to critique her uncle and his alleged methods of accumulating wealth. Her latest activity involved posting an interview on Substack with Joe Gallina, an attorney affiliated with Call to Activism. During this interview, Mary expressed her happiness regarding what she deemed as fantastic news from the Colorado Supreme Court. Inquiring about Gallina's take on the court's decision, Mary sought his opinion, and the attorney responded by emphasizing the momentous nature of the ruling in upholding the principles of the rule of law, reinforcing democracy, and preserving the integrity of the Constitution.

"...We conclude that the foregoing evidence established that President Trump engaged in insurrection,"



CBS News reported an unprecedented court decision disqualifying a presidential candidate based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, a legal development previously unheard of. However, it's crucial to note that this ruling's scope remains confined solely within Colorado's jurisdiction. Despite this limitation, the same report indicates several lawsuits contesting Trump's candidacy, spanning over 25 states ahead of the 2024 election. Among these legal battles, the Colorado case, representing six voters, emerges as the most pressing challenge to Trump’s potential campaign. Despite these legal hurdles, national polls continue to depict Trump leading the pack of candidates competing for the Republican presidential nomination.

Moving forward, the lawyer stated, "We really do have a lot to celebrate." "Tomorrow's another day you could end up before the Supreme Court, but today, I feel as someone who has been shouting from the rooftops about how terrible Donald Trump has been since the moment he announced," he added. Gallina also stated, "And I want to read one sentence the court says, and I quote, we conclude that the foregoing evidence established that President Trump engaged in insurrection. I'm going to read that one more time. So I'm going to talk to Donald directly. I'm going to say, Donald, your gig is up."

Additionally, the lawyer also said, "You deserve to lose in 2024, and I hope you are wiped off the ballot in every state of the union because you deserve it." The lawsuit presents another layer to the multitude of legal challenges confronting Trump and his aspirations for the presidency. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Trump's campaign announced intentions to contest the ruling by appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court. This decision sets the stage for a high-stakes confrontation regarding his qualification to run for office, coinciding with the commencement of early state primaries in the Republican electoral process.

