A Kiss-Cam Once Caught Barack and Michelle Obama Off-Guard — You Won’t Guess What Happened Next

The Obamas rarely displayed PDA during their time at the White House; however, the former first couple were once caught off guard during a basketball game. The Brazilian and American men's national basketball teams played an exhibition game in 2012, which President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama attended. They were captured on the kiss cam during the first half of the game, but failed to share an intimate moment and instead displayed a cold response on the big screen. As per HuffPost, they smiled to conceal their astonishment, but the stadium crowd humiliated them with constant boos.

"At USA-Brazil basketball, @BarackObama & @MichelleObama were just on big screen kiss cam but no kiss," CNN's Wolf Blitzer tweeted his disappointment. The second time the Obamas were seen on the kiss cam in the fourth quarter, and they finally bowed into the rising pressure. The audience applauded by yelling, "Four more years!" as they smooched. White House spokesman Josh Earnest stated that the Obamas "made sure to kiss each other when the cameras shot them a second time because they were unaware the first time around."

At USA-Brazil basketball, @BarackObama & @MichelleObama were just on big screen kisscam but no kiss. — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) July 17, 2012

"This was the subject of some high-level conversations on the helicopter en route to Andrews Air Force base this morning," Earnest joked. "I can tell you, based on a very good source, that reports that the president was rebuffed are false." Earnest went on to explain that the Obamas 'just smiled' when they saw themselves on a big screen during the first half of the game because they were unaware that "their images were on the screen in conjunction with the Kiss Cam." Only after halftime, when their daughter Malia Obama pushed them to kiss for the cameras, did they realize they were on the screen. "So during Act 2 of the Kiss Cam promotion, the president managed to steal a kiss from his wife," Earnest concluded.

The Obamas on the kiss cam is quite possibly the best thing you will see all week. pic.twitter.com/knvlFUK8cl — Chill Zone (@cchillzone) February 7, 2017

Even though the couple hardly indulged in PDA during Barack's time in office, they have spoken about how their love story played out. "He played it real smooth," Michelle previously recalled while describing their first kiss in an exclusive with ABC News' Robin Roberts on 20/20 in 2018. "He just leaned in for a kiss and that really was it. From that kiss on we were — it was love, and he was my man." The former first lady recounted that initially, she wasn't interested in dating the Democrat. In fact, as per Business Insider, since Barack arrived late for their first date, Michelle claimed she formed a negative opinion of him.

In a lighter moment during her exclusive interview with @RobinRoberts, #MichelleObama discusses her first kiss with Barack Obama: “He played it real smooth.” #ABC2020 https://t.co/b3QbIQeAfv pic.twitter.com/xNqe9YjYSp — 20/20 (@ABC2020) November 12, 2018

Michelle added, "And his name was Barack Obama and he was from Hawaii. I thought, 'What?' You know, so I didn't really know what to expect." But after a few more dates, Michelle knew the future president wasn't playing games, and the couple tied the knot on October 3, 1992; they have two daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama.