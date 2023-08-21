Trump’s Plan to Provide Proof of Election Fraud Could Blow Up In His Face, Claims Ex-Trump Staffer

Trump's "irrefutable report" on election fraud, which he plans to release on Monday, August 21, 2023, may be used as evidence against him, according to a former White House counsel who worked for Trump. In an interview with CNN, Ty Cobb said, "This is all Trump PR. This is, you know, generating chaos. I mean, frankly, there’s a good chance that whatever document he produces ends up as evidence against him."

Also Read: Glenn Kirschner Thinks That This Reason Will Finally Land Donald Trump in Jail

Cobb went on to say that this report might even be "the basis for an obstruction count against the author because it's likely to be fiction and solely for the purpose of contaminating the jury pool." Trump said he will conduct a major news conference to unveil a "large, complex, detailed but irrefutable" report on election fraud in Georgia in 2020. Trump claims the report would provide "a complete exoneration" for him and the other 18 people accused of racketeering and conspiracy in an attempt to influence the state's 2020 election outcomes.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Trump jotted down, "Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me and others." In addition to Trump, his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and a former Justice Department employee named Jeffrey Clark are also included in the expansive 41-count indictment filed in Georgia. The indictment states, "Trump and the other defendants charged in this indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

Also Read: Donald Trump Supporters Leak Personal Information of Georgia Grand Jurors

Republican frontrunner Donald Trump has invited supporters and journalists to a press conference on Monday, only hours after he was charged with conspiracy to undermine the 2020 election in Georgia. According to the New York Times, the report in question is a document of over 100 pages compiled, at least in part, by Liz Harrington, a Trump communications aide who is frequently described as a "true believer" of his false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him through widespread fraud. According to the sources, the dossier focuses on the extensive voting irregularities that opponents of the election have said occurred in Georgia throughout the campaign. One of the people in the know said that this has been in the works for some weeks.

Also Read: Donald Trump Cancels Scheduled Press Conference Intended to Address Georgia Election Fraud Claims

Liz Harrington has been talking to individuals outside of Trump's campaign about the meeting. Four hours after the former president announced the press conference, she tweeted on X, previously known as Twitter — "Georgia has among the most corrupt elections in the country — and they haven’t gotten better since 2020, they’ve gotten worse! Tune in Monday!" When asked for a comment by the NYT, she politely refused.

“The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has once again shown they have no respect for the integrity of the grand jury process…This is emblematic of the pervasive and glaring constitutional violations which have plagued this case from its very inception.” pic.twitter.com/1WgqOkfycT — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 14, 2023

But this isn't her first appearance in such controversies. It was reported that in the summer of 2021, Harrington was present at Trump's Bedminster, N.J., home when the former president was caught on tape shuffling files and discussing a secret military document he wished he had declassified while in office. Three sources with knowledge of the case alleged that she could be heard on the tape, of which a partial transcript is included in the indictment.

More from Inquisitr

Poll Results Suggest 53% Americans Believe Donald Trump Did ‘Something Illegal’

Can Donald Trump Still Be Elected As The President Despite His 4th Indictment?