A Comedian Impersonated Barack Obama to His Face — And the Ex-Prez's Reaction is Priceless

There aren't many moments in comedy as charming as when a performer truly connects with their subject. But, once upon a time, the Democratic National Convention brought such a moment into being when comedian Matt Friend did his spot-on Barack Obama impression to the former president himself. At the age of only 26, Friend approached Obama with a confidence that immediately caught the former president's attention. "Are you fired up and ready to vote?" he asked, channeling Obama's iconic campaign rhetoric with uncanny precision. Obama couldn't help himself and burst into laughter.

The whole impromptu exchange was so much more than a bit of comedy; it had all the colors of a wily outreach to young voters, showcasing Friend's talent and how the former president's good-natured humor was in full bloom. Obama also joked about that impression and how Friend was taller and younger than him. "This is sort of an upgrade," he remarked with an impressed grin, as per The Daily Beast.

President Barack Obama held a press conference after Bin Laden's death. (Image Source: YouTube | The Obama White House)

This impression of Obama, however, wasn't just a random party trick. It is his part of an expansive comedic repertoire that has captured audiences across social media and live performances. Having already flexed his muscles at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, impersonating politicians like Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell, Friend has quickly made a name with his astounding ability to morph into a number of personalities. The viral moment with Obama is just one highlight in Friend's career; from TikTok sensation to red-carpet interviews, he has carved himself a name in modern comedy.

WATCH: Comedian Matt Friend make impression of President Donald Trump at the #DNCConvention - CNN Grill, he nailed it #DNC2024 #DNCConvention pic.twitter.com/fJ8DtiQtD5 — NoJokesComedy On DEMAND (@NoJokesComedy) August 21, 2024

Friend's dive into comedy wasn't a jump but a passion cultivated incrementally over time. Born and raised in Chicago, just five minutes from the Second City—a fabled comedy school—comedy was his for the taking from his youth. Early influences ranged from classic comedians like Johnny Carson and Don Rickles to modern icons like Robin Williams and Jim Carrey. Friend furthered his comedy education at NYU, where he began performing stand-up, building a reputation for himself in the ultra-competitive comedy landscape of New York City.

For many performers, the COVID-19 pandemic proved challenging. For Friend, the moment proved transformative. Graduating in 2020, stuck at home in Chicago, he began posting on TikTok and Instagram. His method of posting comedy bits, sketches, and impressions paid off in spades. Thanks to the video he took with his phone, he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's show and subsequently the Today Show.

However, being a viral sensation isn't the only goal of Friend. Hero Magazine reported that in order to produce something a bit more polished than the typical podcast fare, he has launched a podcast called Friend in High Places with Bill Maher. He's attempting to demonstrate that his humor goes beyond a brief 30-second joke. For him, the podcast is all about delving into pop culture, politics, and current affairs in a way that reveals his true self.