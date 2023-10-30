A Close Look at All the 10 Memorable Cast Members of ‘Teen Mom OG'

Teen Mom: 10 OG Memorable Cast Members

The plotline of Teen Mom revolved around young mothers and their journey through motherhood. The first 16 and Pregnant spinoff, the reality series focused mostly on the lives of original cast members Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, and Farrah Abraham as they navigated the difficulties of becoming young mothers. The show's cast saw multiple changes over the years as it remained a huge hit. After Abraham's departure, star Cheyenne Floyd and Sarah Palin's daughter Bristol Palin joined the second half of the seventh season; however, Bristol's time on the show was brief. Before joining the main cast for season 8, Mackenzie McKee, a guest mom from Teen Mom 3, joined in August 2019. As per The US Magazine, to create Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which debuted in September 2022, the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 combined in May 2022. Below are the main OG moms who had a memorable stint in the show.

1. Farrah Abraham

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by JC Olivera

Farrah Abraham, the most well-known Teen Mom OG star, has a long history of controversy. Two years after she was accused of assaulting a security officer in Los Angeles, she was recently sentenced to an 18-month probationary period, according to The US Magazine. Farrah had screamed at a producer named Larry a few years prior. She continued to taunt him and swear at him. Viewers will remember her tumultuous connection with her mother, Debra, and her frequent seeming mood swings. In addition, the reality star has made appearances on Ex on the Beach, Celebrity Big Brother, and Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition.

2. Amber Portwood

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Amber Portwood, recently reconciled with her estranged 14-year-old daughter, Leah as per The US Magazine. The Teen Mom alum is notorious for her explosive outbursts and for attacking Gary, the father of her daughter Leah. The convicted actor, who is known to have bipolar condition, was also arrested for domestic abuse. As per People, she had confessed: “I just got re-diagnosed for Borderline Personality and Bipolar Disorder, and I’ve been taking three medications now that I need to take for the rest of my life."

3. Maci Bookout McKinney

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Denise Truscello

As per Screen Rant, throughout the seasons of the popular reality show, Maci Bookout McKinney and Ryan are known to have had a tumultuous relationship. After Ryan met and wed Mackenzie, who is now his wife, things deteriorated. Throughout the show, McKinney was seen sharing her frustrations and attempting to strike a balance between co-parenting with Ryan. After that, she met Taylor, her current spouse, with whom she has a successful clothing line and leads a contented life.

4. Catelynn Baltierra

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Steve Granitz

As per Page Six, reality star Catelynn Baltierra (née Lowell) recently disclosed that she experienced childhood sexual abuse during the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion. The OG celeb was known for her long-lasting relationship with Tyler and fans loved their chemistry on the show. She was seen openly discussing her mental health struggles and sharing her personal journey with ease.

5. Jenelle Evans

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Gregg DeGuire

As per TMZ, the Teen Mom alum has been living a nightmarish life ever since her husband David Eason was charged with child abuse. After killing their dog, the reality star and her disgraced spouse were fired from the show. The pair has constantly been embroiled in drug-related issues, partying, rehab, and probationary periods following this upsetting event.

6. Cheyenne Floyd

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Frazer Harrison

When Cheyenne Floyd first appeared on Teen Mom OG in season 7, viewers quickly loved her cheerful personality. With her former partner Cory, the MTV star shares a kid named Ryder. She was candid about Ryder's condition on the show. Seeing Ryder suffer from a VLCAD shortage was painful for the viewers of the show. In a well-known scene from season 8, Cheyenne confronted Cory's girlfriend Taylor about her bigoted actions on social media.

7. Kailyn Lowry

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Paul Archuleta

As per People, Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry is currently expecting twins with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott. Her marriage, personal life balance, and eventual divorce have all been major plot points in her narratives. Her relationship with Javi was exciting and emotional. She was also part of MTV's 16 & Pregnant in 2010, back then she debuted on the show with her then-boyfriend Jo Rivera with whom she had her first son.

8. Chelsea DeBoer

Image Source: Instagram| @chelseahouska

After making an appearance on MTV's Teen Mom 2, Chelsea Houska DeBoer gained international recognition in 2011. With her ideal love tale with Cole, she portrayed the life of a princess on the show. Viewers witnessed their engagement, marriage, and the birth of their daughter Layne.

9. Bristol Palin

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Andy Kropa

Former Governor of Alaska, Sarah Palin's daughter, Bristol Palin's brief plot focused on managing her three kids and her ex-partners, Levi and Dakota. However, she managed to make an impactful appearance for the fans of the show during the little period.

10. Leah Messer

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Mike Coppola

During her tenure on Teen Mom 2, Leah Messer managed to grab eyeballs by co-parenting with her ex-husband, Corey, and reuniting with Jeremy. From Leah and Jeremy's divorce to her daughter Ali's health issues, viewers have witnessed the reality star go through many difficult moments. Leah is listed last even though she has been a mainstay of the show from its inception since she hasn't experienced as much drama as some of the other cast members.

