Here's Decoding Jennifer Lopez's Ageless Beauty, 'She Hasn’t Aged a Day in the Past 30 Years'

An everlasting charm! Jennifer Lopez doesn't look a day older than she did 30 years ago

Image Source: Getty Images | Jamie McCarthy

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez Once Rocked a $100,000 Diamond Tiffany Necklace Drake Gifted Her When They Were Dating

A look at her facial metamorphosis throughout the years on Instagram proves that Jennifer Lopez aka Jlo hasn't aged a bit since her thirties. The Papi singer, who is 53 years old, looks fantastic and seems to be in excellent condition. Lopez has often said that olive oil is her secret to looking good.

Instagram account 'people__before' shocked their followers with a video that highlighted how little Jennifer Lopez's face has changed over the years. The video clip traced the career of the artist from her toddler years to the present day. The celebrity, at 53 years old, was shown to appear much like she did when she was 35. According to Marca, the pop star's devoted followers are raving about how well she's maintained her youthful appearance throughout her adult years.

Lopez's gorgeous physique and beauty have remained practically unchanged since her early days in the industry, owing to her superb genes and her well-known devotion to exercise and good nutrition. Here are some timeless photos of the legend over the years:

Selena Quintanilla-Pérez: 1997

Also Read: Channing Tatum And Jennifer Lopez Made “$60 A Night, $100 On A Good Night," As Background Dancers

Image Source: Getty Images | Evan Agostini

Lopez portrayed the late Latin pop icon Selena Quintanilla-Pérez in her first cinematic leading role. At the Billboard Latin Music Awards in April 2015, Lopez delivered a heartfelt homage to the Dreaming of You vocalist. Gregory Nava, the director, claimed that more than 20,000 females tried out for the part of Selena because they wanted to play Scarlett O'Hara in the film adaptation of Gone With the Wind (1939). He said, "After we did the audition, we all sat down in the screening room and we watched them — the Warner Bros. executives, and the Quintanilla family. There was just no question: Jennifer Lopez could capture the spirit of Selena. She did things that nobody else did. When everybody else danced, they danced like themselves. Jennifer's a great dancer, but she was the one who didn't dance like herself. She had studied the tapes of Selena dancing and she used her talent as an actress to use her dancing ability to dance exactly like Selena and imitate her movements. So she got the part!"

Also Read: Fans Gush Over Jennifer Lopez’s Day-Old Makeup and Botox-Free Forehead in Her Morning Selfie

Lopez's low-cut, green Versace dress: February 2000

Image Source: Getty Images | Scott Gries

The most stunning outfit ever! The moment Lopez wore a plunging green Versace dress became legendary. It grabbed everyone's attention, gave birth to Google Images, and made the singer a star on the red carpet. Jennifer Lopez told W magazine in August 2013 that she was wearing a dress when she heard a "loud sound" come from the rear of the room. As I sat down, I thought to myself, "What's the big deal?!

MTV Video Music Awards: September 2000

Image Source: Getty Images | George DeSota

In 2000, Jennifer Lopez attended the MTV Video Music Awards for only the third time, but she had already become a red carpet mainstay. And in typical J. Lo flair, she wore a show-stopping ensemble and arrived with her now ex-boyfriend Puff Daddy (now Diddy). The bandana, crop top, pants, belt, shoes, hoops, and belly button art of the singer/actress were all white with rhinestones.

Love Don't Cost a Thing: 2001

Image Source: Getty Images | Newsmakers

The fact that Jennifer Lopez's megahit Love Don't Cost a Thing is 20 years old seems difficult to believe. Try to imagine, J.Lo is behind the wheel of a convertible, and she's frolicking in the sand while flinging her gold jewelry about. Her high, half-up ponytail is stunning, and it's apparent that this look hasn't gone out of vogue.

The Academy Awards: 2002

Image Source: Getty Images | Frederick M. Brown

Those locks! At the star-studded event, Lopez donned a strapless pink Versace dress, and her hair was curled to extremes. That night, her eye candy and date was none other than her husband, Judd. However, according to reports, she divorced Judd, her second husband, eight months after they wed in October 2001.

New York Fashion Week: 2007

Image Source: Getty Images | Fernanda Calfat

At Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, the celebrity wore a stunning green dress by Just Sweet. During New York Fashion Week, the multi-talented actress debuted her "Just Sweet" collection for Spring 2008. As per Ace Showbiz, Aimed at the young at heart, Lopez said her new fashion line is something "every woman can wear," saying, "Girls who are young who are going to wear it are going to feel sophisticated in it because it does have a chic kind of feeling to it."

The Golden Globe Awards: 2013

Image Source: Getty Images | Jason Merritt

Lopez, accompanied by her then-boyfriend Casper Smart, wore an ivory long-sleeve Zuhair Murad dress with embroidered lace to show off her legendary curves. In November 2011, the couple of the singer and the choreographer were initially rumored.

Teen Choice Awards: 2014

Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Winter

They first worked together in the romantic comedy Maid in Manhattan in 2002, and now, 12 years later, Lopez and Tyler Posey of Teen Wolf were seen together again at the Teen Choice Awards. "Aww look at Ty all grown up!" Lopez accompanied a photo of the two with a comment on Instagram.

Home Premiere: 2015

Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Winter

Lopez nailed it with her princess look. For the Los Angeles premiere of her animated film Home, Lopez donned a blue sequined dress. Her cute children, Max and Emme, were there to cheer for their famous mom on the purple carpet.

The Met Gala: 2019

Image Source: Getty Images | Dimitrios Kambouris

Lopez and Rodriguez attended the Met Gala for "Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion" in New York City for the first time as an engaged couple, and they made an impression. She sparkled in a silver Versace gown, while he looked dapper in a pink tux. To top off her killer getup, she wore a wig with matching jewels.

More from Inquisitr

Jennifer Lopez Wears a Lacy Green Negligee in Bed and Wishes Her Fans “Happy Monday”

Jennifer Lopez Once Said Gwyneth Paltrow Got Movie Offers Only Because She Was Brad Pitt’s GF