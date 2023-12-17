9 A-List Celebrities and Their Hilariously Unscripted On Set Slip-Up Stories

Here are 9 Famous Actors Who Did Impossibly Embarrassing Things On Set

The embarrassing and unexpected moments behind the scenes in Hollywood. These stories show the lighter side of fame, from Alison Brie's mishap on the Mad Men set to Hugh Jackman's onstage dilemma to pee. Anne Hathaway's accidental nudity and other amusing blunders highlight that, beyond the glitz, the entertainment industry is full of unpredictable moments. These mishaps, whether embarrassing or endearing, remind us that even the biggest stars are just human. So, step behind the curtain and discover the real, relatable side of Hollywood's elite.

1. Alison Brie

Alison Brie had a funny mishap on the Mad Men set. Wearing 1960s-style clothes with lots of layers, she accidentally peed herself while trying to use the bathroom, as per Glamour. Despite making it to the toilet, her underwear got in the way, and she ended up soaked. In a surprising turn, she filmed a whole scene in her wet clothes. Panicking, she tried to dry off with toilet paper, but time was tight. When the costume designer noticed her discomfort, Brie admitted what happened, and the designer kindly got her a fresh outfit.

2. Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman faced an embarrassing onstage moment while playing Gaston in Beauty and the Beast. In a 1990s Australian production, Jackman, suffering from dehydration, drank excessive water on medical advice. Dressed in red tights, he found himself with a tough choice during a physically demanding number, "pissing my pants or not singing." Opting for the former, Jackman relieved himself onstage in front of the audience. Recounting the incident, he admitted to stopping the song mid-performance, leaving co-star Belle confused, as per US Weekly.

Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway had an embarrassing moment on the set of Love & Other Drugs when she mistakenly got naked during a rehearsal, thinking it was an actual scene. Co-starring Jake Gyllenhaal, the film featured explicit sex scenes, and in one instance, Hathaway undressed in front of the crew unnecessarily. Recounting the incident, she admitted, "I thought we were filming, but it turned out we were just rehearsing, and I got unnecessarily naked in front of a lot of people," as per Cheat Sheet. Despite the awkwardness, Hathaway remained professional, emphasizing, "But hey, I just did my job."

4. Kristen Schaal

Kristen Schaal hilariously recounted an awkward moment on the set of The Last Man on Earth where she farted on co-star Will Forte during a sex scene. Nervous about her first intimate scene, Schaal committed to eating beans in a scene where her character, Carol, gets famished post-coitus. The problem arose as they filmed scenes out of order, leading to a diaphragm-challenging sex scene immediately after the bean feast. In the midst of this, Schaal warned Forte and followed through on her threat to fart. Reflecting on the experience, she humorously stated, "If you fart on your scene partner, it's the most intimate you can get," as per Elle.

5. Henry Cavill

During the filming of a sex scene for The Tudors, Henry Cavill experienced an "unacceptable" and awkward moment when he unexpectedly got aroused. Cavill shared the awkward incident, describing how he failed to adjust himself properly before a provocative scene, resulting in an untimely erection. Reflecting on the professional setting, he expressed regret, stating, "She’s basically rubbing herself all over me and, um, it got a bit hard. I had to apologize profusely afterward. It’s not great when you’re in a professional acting environment and somebody gets a boner, is it? No, not acceptable.”

6. Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane's memorable moment on the set of Spring Breakers involved an unexpected twist during a steamy scene. In his autobiography, The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, the rapper revealed he fell asleep while shooting a sex scene where two women were intimately involved with his character. Mane attributed his exhaustion to a late-night concert preceding the shoot. Despite the provocative nature of the scene and the efforts of director Harmony Korine to keep him awake, Mane dozed off. Reflecting on the experience, Mane appreciated observing James Franco's dedicated approach to his character, as per Page Six.

7. Robert Pattinson

During the filming of a sex scene in 2014's Maps to the Stars, Robert Pattinson found himself in an especially awkward situation with co-star Julianne Moore. Having just met Moore, Pattinson was tasked with an immediate intimate scene, leading to him sweating profusely. He admitted, "I sweat like a f***ing crazy person," and tried desperately to prevent his sweat from touching Moore. The embarrassment reached a point where Moore asked him if he was having a panic attack. The scene took place in the back of a car, portraying Pattinson's character, a struggling actor and limousine driver, with Moore as a washed-up actress.

8. Ben Stiller

As a young actor, Ben Stiller committed a major faux pas on Steven Spielberg's set for Empire of the Sun by yelling 'Cut!' after flubbing a line. This incident occurred during the filming of a complex Steadicam shot featuring Christian Bale. Stiller, with only one line, blundered, swore, and impulsively yelled 'Cut!' Spielberg, monitoring from another building, reacted with shock, asking, 'What happened?' Stiller, mortified, explained he had erred. Spielberg sternly emphasized, 'No, no, you never cut!' Stiller, feeling embarrassed before his idol, reflects on the incident as a source of shame.

9. Emma Watson

Director Chris Columbus publicly called out a young Emma Watson on the set of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone for inadvertently mouthing her costars' lines. Watson, cast as Hermione at just 9 years old, was so dedicated to her role that she not only delivered her lines but also mouthed those of Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint. Recalling the incident on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Watson admitted, "I created issues because of this. I would ruin takes. Chris would be like, "Cut! Emma, you're doing it again. You're mouthing Dan's lines."' Despite the embarrassment, Watson explained, "I really loved those books, I really wanted to do my job well, and I kind of overdid it," as per MTV.

