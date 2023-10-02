Twinning and Winning Feat. the Kardashian-Jenner Sisters

The Kardashian sisters are unbeatable in their fashion game, and so are their uber-stylish daughters. The Hulu stars love to make a statement before stepping out, and their little girls follow suit. Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Kylie are all mothers to daughters, and as the latter grow into gorgeous young ladies, they are often seen twinning with their mothers. After all, who's a mother's first best friend? In their case, it's their daughters, obviously. So, without further ado, here are eight times the mother-daughter duos aced their twinning game on social media.

1. Khloe and True in Florals

The Good American founder adores her 5-year-old daughter. And like any other mom, she often poses in similar or contrasting outfits with her. The 39-year-old enjoyed a 'mommy and me' moment in a custom white and red floral dress by Dolce and Gabbana. During her Italy getaway, she struck a pose with True, and their fashion sense was on point. The big red tulips on white fabric screamed 'chic,' and fans simply couldn't get enough of this look. Khloe's dress had a maxi silhouette, while True's resembled a knee-length frock.

2. When Kylie and Stormi Went Green

Kylie Cosmetics founder calls her daughter Stormi her 'bestie,' and what could bring more joy than twinning with your BFF? In this sizzling outfit, the 26-year-old made a style statement with her 'mini-me' in a custom-made emerald green Ralph and Russo gown for Christmas in 2019. The beauty mogul stunned in her off-shoulder satin gown with thigh slit and an oversized bow right above her buttocks. Meanwhile, little Stormi looked adorable in her jewel-toned matching frock. The glam quotient was high for this mother-daughter duo.

3. Kim and North West Get Cozy

Kim is renowned for her bold and unapologetic outfits. However, in this photograph, she dressed down into a cozy fit with her first child and daughter, North West. The billionaire promoted her shapewear and clothing brand SKIMS, alongside North, wearing their latest launch, including their first-ever kids set. The image is from 2020, and the mother-daughter duo rocked the brand's grey cozy knit pants with a matching knit cropped top. They also posed for other photos in their restful costumes.

4. Kourtney and Penelope in a Trenchcoat

The POOSH founder is a mother to gorgeous 11-year-old Penelope Disick with ex-husband Scott Disick. She rocked a trench coat with her daughter as the duo posed for mirror selfies in contrasting coats. She captioned the post 'PandKourt,' which was just a short form of their names. Kourtney wore an all-white outfit featuring a long white trench coat with matching pants and pointed-heel boots, while Penelope opted for a darker brown trench coat by Gucci and paired her look with gold loafers and a necklace.

5. Khloe and True 'Roar' in Animal Print

During their Italy vacation, the reality star and her mini version rocked another Dolce and Gabbana outfit in leopard print. Khloe shared several glamorous snaps from her Tuscany getaway and referred to herself and her daughter as 'Dolce Twins' in her caption. The 39-year-old donned a sheer leopard print dress that hung on her fit frame, exposing her sculpted arms. Khloe's chiseled thighs peeked through her transparent dress while True rocked a leopard print skirt and black sleeveless top.

6. Kylie and Stormi in a Festive Ensemble

Christmas is a time to be merry and happy with your loved ones. And Kylie chose her BFF Stormi to celebrate the holidays in matching PJ's. The doting mother stole a kiss from her adorable daughter while dressed in matching white pajamas in front of a giant Christmas tree. She captioned the post, "Merry Christmas." The festive PJs were apt for the holidays, especially with quirky prints like Christmas trees, candies, Santa Claus sleighs, and stockings on them.

7. Kourtney and Penelope's Matching Shoes

The 44-year-old isn't too big on twinning with her 11-year-old, unlike her other sisters. However, Kourtney does drop a few 'matchy' moments here and there, which are more subtle than obvious. In one of the photos, she was captured on a golf ground with Penelope, and their shoes were practically the same. The mother-daughter duo was in Idaho during the summer of 2019. Although their outfits didn't match, upon a closer look, the mommy and her mini-me sported the same white sneakers.

8. Kim and North at Paris Haute Couture Show

Kim and her eldest North West 'upped' their twinning game at the Paris Haute Couture Show in 2022. The mother-daughter duo sat in the front row for Jean Paul Gaultier's fall/winter show. They coordinated their black and white pinstriped pattern with matching stylish nose chains. The SKIMS mogul wore a skin-tight dress with nude breast panels accessorized with a metallic choker and cuff bracelets. North rocked a steampunk look in a matching vest and skirt with knee-high combat boots, a pinstriped beret, and black shades.

