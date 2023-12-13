8 Interesting Things to Know About 'Teen Mom' Kailyn Lowry's 5 Sons

Here are 8 Things to Know About Kailyn Lowry's 5 Sons





Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by gotpap

Step into the whirlwind world of Teen Mom fame Kailyn Lowry, who's not just expecting twins but is also the fearless mother of five incredible boys: Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, Creed, and Rio. From teenage motherhood at 16 to the present day, Lowry's journey has been a rollercoaster of challenges. Amid the spotlight, she's faced complications, kept pregnancies under wraps because of the NICU, and navigated the delicate balance of raising her boys in the public eye. Join us as we uncover the fascinating tale of Lowry's remarkable journey, shedding light on the incredible bond she shares with each of her sons.

1. From 16 and Pregnant to Proud Mom

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by gotpap

Lowry embarked on her reality TV journey in 2010, featuring in the series 16 and Pregnant as a high school senior expecting her first child with Jo Rivera. At 17, she welcomed Isaac Elliot Rivera on January 18, 2010, marking the beginning of her publicized journey on Teen Mom 2. The two became supportive co-parents despite parting ways in 2011. In 2018, Lowry celebrated Rivera's wedding to Vee Torres, expressing gratitude for a "better stepmom for Isaac," as per People reports. Isaac, beyond TV, aspires to follow his mother's writing path, aiming to craft his memoir.

2. Isaac Joined Her Podcast

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by JMA/Star Max

During an episode of Lowry's podcast, Barely Famous, Isaac, who featured with his mother on Teen Mom 2, shared his current interests. "Right now, I love playing piano," he revealed, expressing a desire to add guitar to his musical repertoire. Isaac also aspires to follow in his mother's footsteps, aiming to become a writer and pen his memoir. Despite admitting a lack of enthusiasm for practice, he finds joy in playing basketball. In a surprising turn of events on the podcast, Lowry recently announced her pregnancy with twins while discussing her travels to Thailand with TikTok star Allison Kuch.

3. She Welcomed Lincoln With Javi Marroquin

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brad Barket

On November 16, 2013, Teen Mom 2 stars Lowry and Javi Marroquin welcomed their son, Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, a year into their marriage. Despite their 2017 divorce, the couple maintained joint custody of Lincoln. Lowry married Javi in 2012, and after their 2016 split, she expanded her family with two more sons, Lux and Creed, with ex-Chris Lopez. In 2022, after 11 years with the Teen Mom franchise, Lowry said goodbye. Reflecting on Lincoln's arrival, Marroquin, a first-time dad, embraced fatherhood with swaddling practice, as shared on Lowry's Instagram, as reported by MTV.

4. Lincoln Is Very Sporty

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by gotpap

In a 2022 Barely Famous episode, Lowry affectionately labeled her son, Lincoln, as "sporty" and "athletic," emphasizing his passion for football and basketball. The Teen Mom 2 star revealed Lincoln's nurturing side, describing him as the "best big brother in the entire world." Despite being a "spicy toddler" in the past, Lincoln has transformed into a sweet and family-oriented sibling, particularly towards his little brother Rio. Lowry shared her delight, highlighting Lincoln's role as a "little dad" to Rio. Lincoln's Instagram page is managed by Lowry, and showcases his love for sports through photos capturing his active engagement in various ball games.

5. Lux Russell Lowry Arrived in 2017

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Amid her tumultuous relationship with Chris Lopez, Lowry welcomed Lux Russell Lowry on August 5, 2017. Post-birth, the couple parted ways, navigating an on-and-off dynamic until 2020. Co-parenting complexities arose, with Lowry acknowledging the unique challenges compared to her previous partners, Javi Marroquin and Jo Rivera. Assuming the role of a primarily single mom, she faced scrutiny on social media, defending Lux's hair length in 2018 and his continued use of diapers in 2020. Fast forward to 2023, Lux marked his 6th birthday with a WWE-themed celebration, as reported by People.

6. She Welcomed Creed in 2020

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Lowry welcomed her fourth child, Creed Romello Lowry-Lopez, on July 30, 2020. In an Instagram post, she revealed his name signifies a "guiding principle." Born at home, Creed weighed 8 lbs., 15 oz. Despite considering termination during her pregnancy, Lowry chose to embrace single motherhood. Documented on Teen Mom 2, she candidly shared her struggles, hoping people would understand her pain. In 2023, she celebrated Creed's third birthday with a WWE-themed party alongside Lux. Lowry, reflecting on Creed's uniqueness, expressed, "He's a different breed; that kid's going places."

7. She Considered Getting an Abortion

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

In a candid revelation on Teen Mom 2, Lowry shared her contemplation of abortion for her second child with Chris Lopez, as per OK! magazine reports. Recounting the emotional journey, she admitted attending an abortion appointment but changed her mind upon seeing the ultrasound. Struggling to keep the pregnancy a secret during the first half of the season, the reality star faced challenges and uncertainties. Lowry, 28, acknowledged the complexities of her on-off relationship with Lopez and the unexpected circumstances surrounding her desire for another child. Despite potential criticism for sharing such a personal experience on TV, she hoped viewers would grasp the nuanced thought process and pain she endured. Lowry welcomed her fourth child, Creed, a baby boy, on July 30.

8. Baby No. 5 Was Born in 2022

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jonathan Leibson

In November, Lowry quietly welcomed her fifth son, Rio, with boyfriend Elijah Scott. The reality star chose to keep Rio's birth private for nearly a year, confirming the news during an October 2023 podcast episode. Lowry explained her decision, stating, "I wanted to tell my own story on my own terms and share the information I wanted, rather than being bound by contractual obligations or storylines." Rio's NICU stay made the journey challenging, but Lowry called him "the best baby ever." Reflecting on being a mom to five, she admitted, "Honestly, being a mom to four was harder than five," praising Rio as "fantastic" and "the world's greatest baby." Despite media speculation, Lowry revealed, "I just wasn't ready to talk about it. I kind of wanted to have some private time in my life."















