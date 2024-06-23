8 Celebs Who Have Attained Incredible Levels of Higher Education

Famous People Who Have Earned Outstanding Degrees

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by JC Olivera; (R) Photo by Gregg DeGuire

Most people associate their favorite celebrities with their contributions to the arts, entertainment, sports, and other fields. Still, celebrities are individuals like us, and they, like most people, went to school at some time. While not everyone earned a college degree, many did, and some may surprise you. Whether in the sciences, humanities, or social sciences, these individuals demonstrate that education and entertainment can coexist, motivating others to appreciate study and pursue their interests.

1. Natalie Portman - Psychology (Harvard University)

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Natalie Portman previously informed the press that she plans to attend Harvard University immediately after her work on the Star Wars prequels. Portman had already developed a successful acting career, having started at the age of 11. However, unlike her contemporaries who chose to drop out of school and pursue acting full-time, the Black Swan actress selected a different road and delayed her career in favor of a college credential. She confessed to Variety in 2016, "I came from such a serious, academic family, where the only thing that was acceptable was to be very literate and educated — you become a professor or a doctor or a lawyer."

2. Mayim Bialik - Neuroscience (UCLA)

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Corey Nickols

Mayim Bialik is perhaps best known for portraying Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler in the cult classic TV series The Big Bang Theory. The highly successful sitcom depicted the struggles and tribulations of a group of scientists, and Bialik's experience provided an ideal stepping stone into the part. So, here's the truth regarding Mayim Bialik's educational background. According to National Geographic, Bialik, who has a PhD in neurology, was the only performer on set who really understood what she was saying.

3. Brian May - Astrophysics (Imperial College London)

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Miikka Skaffari

Brian May, the legendary guitarist of Queen, earned a Ph.D. in astrophysics. After a hiatus from his studies to focus on his music career, May returned to complete his doctorate. May studied mathematics and physics at Imperial College London, where he graduated with a physics degree. May was then invited to work at Jodrell Bank Observatory while pursuing his PhD. May turned down the invitation and set aside his studies for decades. After nearly 30 years, May finished his degree at Imperial College.

4. Ken Jeong - Medicine (UNC at Chapel Hill)

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leon Bennett

Ken Jeong, known for his comedic roles in The Hangover and Community, is a licensed physician. He earned his medical degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Jeong practiced medicine while pursuing a career in comedy and acting, and his medical background has occasionally been incorporated into his roles. Jeong initially aspired to be a doctor, and he earned his M.D. at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. Jeong experimented with improv while finishing his residency in New Orleans, and for over a decade, he practiced medicine in Woodland Hills, just outside Los Angeles, while polishing his comic abilities at different comedy clubs.

5. Lisa Kudrow - Biology (Vassar College)

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Kudrow studied biology at Vassar College and returned to California after graduation to help her father with his research, which focused on headaches. She did, however, have a relationship with a comedian via her brother. He was pals with Jon Lovitz of Saturday Night Live fame and encouraged Kudrow to begin acting, according to Biography. So she did, while still continuing to assist her father in his biological study. Stints with two improv troupes, The Groundlings and Unexpected Company, helped her refine her comic abilities, and she eventually made it big with NBC's Thursday night lineup and the Buffay Twins.

6. Shaquille O’Neal - Business Administration (Barry University)

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Berding

Seventeen years after leaving college early to join the NBA draft, Shaq received his PhD in teaching from Barry University in Miami. According to Bleach Reports, Dr. O'Neal finished with a 3.813 GPA and was among around 1,100 graduates during the graduation ceremony. Shaq studied business at Louisiana State and told his mother that after his NBA career, he would return to college, which he did. Many people were unaware that Shaq was taking lessons during his last two years in the NBA, but the majority of them were conducted by satellite and video conference.

7. Rowan Atkinson- Newcastle University (Electrical and Electronic engineering)

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alan Chapman

Atkinson went on to get a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical and electronic engineering from Newcastle University, thanks to his strong academic performance in high school. Following this, Atkinson earned a Master of Science degree in electrical engineering from Oxford University's The Queen's College. Atkinson had already completed his master's and undergraduate degrees when he decided to forego a career in acting in favor of a doctorate program in the same field.

8. Rebel Wilson- University of New South Wales (Bachelor of Arts in Theater and Performance Studies)

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Wilson attended the University of New South Wales and obtained various degrees, first with a focus in mathematics. Not only does her background in theater and performance studies complement her work, but she also has other credentials. The goal of Wilson's pursuit of a Bachelor of Laws degree was to lead her into the legal profession. She instead relocated to the United States to pursue acting, thus that never happened. As per Variety, the road that Wilson took to become an actor wasn't the usual one. Malaria, which she had in South Africa, caused her to have hallucinations. Wilson had a vision of herself as 'A really good actress who also won an Oscar,' which led her to abandon her career in law and pursue her acting goal.