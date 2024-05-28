7 Famous Women Who Have the Most Perfect Bodies Proved by Science

7 Celebs With the Most Perfect Bodies

Although there isn't any metric to define perfect bodies and beauty standards are often defined according to prevailing prejudices, some researchers at the University of Texas argued that the ideal female body is 1.68 meters tall and the relationship between bust, weight, and waist and hips would measure 99 x 63 x 91 cm, City Magazine reported. These measurements are not representative of all women, nor should they be taken as a strict guide to what is considered beautiful as proven by these seven celebs, as per Bright Side.

1. Salma Hayek

Renowned Latina actress, Salma Hayek has been an inspiration to many since she first rose to prominence and relocated to Hollywood. Interestingly, Hayek admits to struggling with body image, as per Harper's Bazaar. "Well I am entering my fifties so your body confidence isn't that good," she said in the interview. "I think it depends on the day, for everybody, there are some days you say, 'This is it,' and you love it. Then there are days when you go, 'This can not be it!'...So I think it's up and down all the time!"

2. Kelly Brook

Kelly Brook has been known for her curvaceous figure since her debut in the modeling industry in the late 1990s, a reminder that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes. The 'It Girl' of the 90s has aged with grace, proving curves are just as beautiful. Interestingly, according to the Texan study, the body type that women consider 'somewhat plump' is the closest to perfection and a 'harmonious body'. The study states, "This woman is completely natural and scientifically perfect," as per The Sun.

3. Elle Macpherson

Elle Macpherson, who turned 60 on March 29, has worked with designer giants such as Calvin Klein and Louis Vuitton since the 1980s. The Australian-born, Sports Illustrated model was called 'The Body' because of her great figure. She was most known for her role as Janine on Friends as Joey's love interest/roommate in Season 6. As a successful entrepreneur, she continues to inspire people with her holistic approach to beauty, which emphasizes the significance of both inner and outer well-being.

4. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has profoundly influenced popular culture, collaborating with the biggest brands while also making White House appearances. Over the years, Kardashian's physique has garnered significant attention, leading many to speculate that the mother of four may have undergone plastic surgery. In the face of growing accusations of butt implants, Kardashian addressed the claims in 2011 on her reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, by getting X-rays done. Studying to also be a lawyer, she is the definition of beauty with brains.

5. Scarlett Johansson

At the age of just 21, Scarlett Johansson was named Esquire magazine's Sexiest Woman Alive in 2006, and at the age of 27, she received the title again in 2013. She was the first female recipient of the honor twice. Despite having an amazing body, she admitted to Barbara Walters, during an interview that "It's an okay body...I wouldn't say it's particularly remarkable though." She added, "I don't like my thighs, my midsection, but...I'm not going to complain!... I'm happy."

6. Helen Mirren

Even at 78, Helen Mirren still tops surveys. The Academy Award winner was ranked first in a 2011 survey for having the greatest body in the world at the age of 66. Over 2,000 members were polled on the sexiest male and female physiques and about 18% of the respondents selected Mirren, while just over 10% chose MacPherson. Mirren once shared, "I’m not gorgeous, I never was. But I was OK-looking – and I’m keen to stay that way. I hate the word 'beauty' because we’re not all beautiful. My whole life, I’ve had images of perfectly beautiful girls shoved at me of what I should aspire to. It’s great that finally, the penny has dropped to use older models."

7. Marilyn Monroe

Six decades after her passing, Marilyn Monroe continues to captivate people all over the world. The actress is often mentioned in commercials, TV series, music videos, movies, fashion and cosmetics lines. Her clothing size is a UK size 16. She is frequently praised and referenced in 'body positive' discourses as a curvaceous, plus-sized icon who blazed the way for bigger women, especially with her pro-stomach pooches approach. Elizabeth Hurley in a controversial statement, opined, “I’ve always thought Marilyn Monroe looked fabulous, but I’d kill myself if I was that fat.”