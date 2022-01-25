Lori Harvey In Bikini Gives Cowgirl Beach Vibes

While the outfit was a hit, and fans were eating it up in the comments, a few trolls tried to psych Lori out, but you trust Steve Harvey’s daughter to have a classy comeback. The user inferred that Lori Harvey got some work done on her nose, to which Lori replied, “Lol never had a nose job, but thanks, girl.”
It seems Lori can’t catch a break because her sexiness always causes some commotion. The other day, trolls insinuated she got a BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift) which she also debunked in a TikTok video. We get it – Lori is so hot there must be an explanation on how she achieved that. God forbid it’s natural considering the world today. Sorry to burst your bubble, though, some women are naturally gifted (and they exercise), and Lori is one of them.