The Bills left 13 seconds on the clock for Patrick Mahomes to tie the game and the rest, as you know, is history.

Josh Allen was visibly upset after the loss, and he opened up on how tough it was to lose against the same team again:

“Obviously, it sucks the way it happened," Allen said, per Sports Illustrated. We wanted to win that game. We had our opportunities. Taking it all in and holding on to the feeling and making sure that we don't feel like this again, like I said back-to-back years in the same spot. It's tough to take in, but it's part of the game.”