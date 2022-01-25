Josh Allen, Andy Reid React To NFL OT Rules After Epic Playoff Clash

Sports
Shutterstock | 249825454

Ernesto Cova

Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs put the cherry on top of the sundae in what might as well be the greatest Divisional Round in NFL history.

Both teams went back and forth with multiple lead changes late in the game and Patrick Mahomes setting up a game-tying field goal despite having just 13 seconds left on the clock.

The Chiefs eventually won the game in overtime thanks to a beautiful strike to Travis Kelce and a pinch of luck, as they won the coin toss and decided to get the football to start OT.

The Latest

Josh Allen Reveals Patrick Mahomes' Epic Gesture After Chiefs-Bills Showdown

NBA Rumors: Sixers Don't See Domantas Sabonis & Pascal Siakam Worthy Of Trading Ben Simmons

Mikaela Shiffrin Faces Personal Grief Going Into The Olympics

Idris Elba Might Be The Next 'James Bond' Star

'RHOC' Alum Meghan King Shades Marriage To Jim Edmonds

Bills' Tackle Complaints About OT Rules

Unsplash | Andy Henderson

Everybody wanted the Bills to get another shot to keep the game going. But, per NFL rules a touchdown on the first possession of overtime automatically ends the game:

"We should never let a football game be determined from a coin,” Bills LT Dion Dawkins said after the loss, per Sporting News . “Like I think that’s the most craziest rule in sports. Like, you can fight your entire fight the whole game, and then the game comes down to a 50-50 chance of a coin toss. Like, this ain’t Vegas. Like, we’re not at the casino table. Like, this ain’t no 50-50 bet and there ain’t even no 50-50 bet. And it’s just crazy that that was the outcome.”

Sports

Kelly Sildaru In Bikini Shows 'California Love'

Skier Sets New Record As The Teen With The Most Medals In X-Games

By chisom

Allen Won't Make Any Excuses

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Josh_Allen.jpg

But that's not the sentiment around the Bills' locker room.

If anything, star QB Josh Allen thinks they had more than enough chances to win the game in regulation, so he won't blame the unfairness of the rule for their tough, heartbreaking loss:

"The rules are what they are and I can’t complain. If it was the other way around we’d be celebrating," the Wyoming product said after the game. "We didn’t make enough plays tonight. They made one more play than us.

The Story Behind Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympic Comeback

Get To Know Nastia Liukin Via This Q&A On Instagram Stories

Andy Reid Would Agree With A Rule Change

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Andy_Reid_(Kansas_City_Chiefs_at_Washington_Football_Team,_October_17,_2021)_(cropped).jpg

Even if his boys were favored by the rule, Chiefs' coach Andy Reid still thinks it's not fair to have a coin toss decide the fate of the game:

“I wouldn’t be opposed to it. That’s a hard thing. It was great for us last night, but is it great for the game, which is the most important thing we should all be looking out for?" Reid said Monday. "To make things equal, it probably needs to be able to hit both offenses, both defenses.”

The Irony: Chiefs Tried To Change The Rule In 2019

Notably, the Chiefs actually tried to change this rule in 2019, per Yahoo Sports. However, they only got 24 votes of the 32 they needed:

"By Kansas City; to amend Rule 16 to (1) allow both teams the opportunity to possess the ball at least one time in overtime, even if the first team to possess the ball in overtime scores a touchdown; (2) eliminate overtime for preseason; and (3) eliminate overtime coin toss so that winner of initial coin toss to begin game may choose whether to kick or receive, or which goal to defend," read the proposal.

Oh, the irony.

Read Next

Must Read

Helena Christensen In Bathing Suit Takes An Ice Cold Dip

Five Unbelievable Celebrities Who Insured Their Body Parts

Why Lori Harvey Ended Her Olympic Equestrian Dreams

Erin Andrews Lauds Joe Buck's Work Amid Controversial Report

Hailey Bieber's Dating History: The Names She Was Linked To Before Marrying Justin

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.