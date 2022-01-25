Josh Allen, Andy Reid React To NFL OT Rules After Epic Playoff Clash

Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs put the cherry on top of the sundae in what might as well be the greatest Divisional Round in NFL history.

Both teams went back and forth with multiple lead changes late in the game and Patrick Mahomes setting up a game-tying field goal despite having just 13 seconds left on the clock.

The Chiefs eventually won the game in overtime thanks to a beautiful strike to Travis Kelce and a pinch of luck, as they won the coin toss and decided to get the football to start OT.